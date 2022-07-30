The quarterback competition highlights the battles for starting positions as Western Kentucky opened fall camp this week, but head coach Tyson Helton says many spots are still up for grabs, including on special teams.
"We've got to find out who the kickers are. Nobody ever talks about the kicking position," Helton said Thursday at the team's media day. "I was a kicking coach at one time."
Brayden Narveson has handled field goals and extra points the last two seasons, while Cory Munson handled kickoff duties during that timeframe, and both return this season for the Hilltoppers.
"Brayden Narveson had a really good year, but he's got to compete for his job every year. You've got Cory Munson trying to get that job back," Helton said. "I think we're strong in that position. I think we've got a lot of competition across the board, for sure."
Narveson has been consistent for the Hilltoppers the past two seasons – he was a perfect 72-for-72 on extra points and was 23-for-29 on field goals, with five of his six misses coming from 40 yards or beyond, and three of those coming from 50 or beyond. He was 27-for-27 on extra points in 2020 during his first season at WKU after transferring from Iowa State, where he spent two seasons, and was 13-for-14 on field goals, with the only miss coming on a 50-yard attempt in bad weather at FAU.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Scottsdale, Ariz., native enters the fall as the most accurate field goal kicker all-time at WKU with a 83.7% success rate. He's already been recognized leading into the season – he was voted by Conference USA's head coaches as the league's Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year and also claimed a spot on the Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List.
"It just pretty much shows how good my teammates are with me," Narveson said. "I've got a really good long snapper, really good holder and that's as much on them as it is on me. It's a lot of fun. It's high expectations, but it's good."
The kicker has had a long offseason, however.
Narveson didn't compete in spring ball and only recently started kicking again after double hip surgery. He said his hips had bothered him most of his career and wanted to correct the issue as he eventually hopes to compete for a job in the NFL. He said the first surgery came in February and the second in April, but his recovery is ahead of schedule.
"The double hip surgery was tough and definitely something that I wasn't looking forward to," he said. "Initially, conversations were I wouldn't be back until October or November and I'm back kicking now, so things are going good and we're just trying to progress day in and day out and keep moving with it basically."
Narveson said he resumed kicking two or three weeks before the team opened camp and that the first time out was "a lot better than I expected, especially considering it wasn't supposed to be until October, but still a lot of work to do and working every day at it."
He says distance isn't much of an issue at this stage, and the focus has been on working to get his number of reps up – he's in a day on, day off routine currently. Helton said at the team's media day that Narveson "should be ready by game one."
"Slowly just get back into it. Basically be a pro essentially is how it is – take care of your body. We've all kicked. I've kicked a lot. I've been in college for five years. I should've been able to do it enough where it's a lot of mental reps now, a lot of taking care of my body and trying to treat everything like a pro."
Despite Narveson's success the past two seasons, he's got competition in the kicking room.
Munson is back after handling kickoff duties the past two seasons, but he also has experience with field goals and extra points. He went 17-of-28 on field goals and 39-of-40 on extra points in 2019, including a 52-yard game-winning field goal to give the Hilltoppers a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Warner Robins, Ga., native has a strong leg, as evidenced by his 63 touchbacks last season. He averaged 59.2 yards per kickoff on 111 attempts – an improvement from 19 touchbacks and an average of 58.5 yards per kick the season prior. Munson has also energized WKU on special teams with his physical play – he's recorded 10 tackles the last two seasons, including seven last year.
WKU also has redshirt freshman kicker Nolan McCord on the roster. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Lilburn, Ga., native, comes from Mississippi State, where he was 23-for-23 on extra points and 9-for-16 on field goals last season.
"Competition breeds good athletes," Narveson said. "I think I'd be a fool saying we're not competing, or he's not competing or I'm not competing. It's one of those things where I'm going to compete until I'm done with the sport. I'm going to compete at the next level, I'm going to compete tomorrow, I'm going to compete every day in and out.
"Iron sharpens iron – that's what they say all the time. If you don't want to go against the best, then you're doing it wrong if you want the easy way out. Luckily enough Cory, and even the new freshman kid we got, they're both very, very good at what they do, so it makes me better and it makes them better."