Western Kentucky at FAU 110720

Western Kentucky kicker Brayden Narveson reacts after a field goal attempt during the Hilltoppers’ 10-6 loss Nov. 6, 2020, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.

 Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics

Western Kentucky kicker Brayden Narveson is Conference USA's Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.