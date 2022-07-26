Western Kentucky kicker Brayden Narveson is Conference USA's Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.
Preseason player of the year awards were voted on by the league's 11 coaches. Narveson joins UTSA's Frank Harris and Rashad Wisdom, who were voted as preseason offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.
Narveson, a redshirt junior, hit on 23-of-29 field-goal attempts in 2021 with a long of 53 yards in the Hilltoppers' win over Marshall to clinch Conference USA's East Division championship. He was also perfect on all his point-after attempts throughout the year, going 72-of-72.
Narveson scored the most points by any kicker in the country a season ago with 141. That number was also second-best among all players regardless of position. Narveson's mark of 10.1 points per game was sixth-best in the nation, and he finished 13th in the country in field goals per game. His 23 field goals tied him for the most in a single season in WKU history. He enters the 2022 season as the most accurate field goal kicker all time at WKU with a clip of 83.7%.
Narveson's recognition marks the third consecutive season a Hilltopper has been tabbed as a preseason player of the year. DeAngelo Malone was selected by the league's coaches as Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and 2020. Former punter John Haggerty III was the conference's Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year in 2020.
The Tops open the 2022 campaign Aug. 27 against Austin Peay. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium and the game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.