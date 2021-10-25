Western Kentucky kicker Brayden Narveson was named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is the third time he has earned this honor.
In WKU’s 34-19 victory at Florida International on Saturday, Narveson was 2-of-2 on field-goal attempts (from 26 and 23 yards) and 4-of-4 on extra points for 10 total points. It was his sixth career double-digit scoring game, fifth in seven contests this season and fourth such performance in a row.
For the season, the Scottsdale, Ariz., native is 12-of-14 on field-goal attempts and 31-of-31 on extra-point tries. In 19 games as a Hilltopper, Narveson has converted at a 25-of-28 (89.3%) rate on field goals and made all 58 extra points. He was recognized by C-USA twice in 2020 following wins at Middle Tennessee and Charlotte.
Among FBS kickers with 14-plus field-goal attempts this season, Narveson is sixth at 85.7%. His 31 extra points without a miss are tied for 11th in the nation and rank second in the league to UTSA’s Hunter Duplessis (39-of-39).
Narveson is the fifth WKU C-USA Player of the Week honoree in 2021, joining quarterback Bailey Zappe (twice), wide receiver Jerreth Sterns (once) and safety A.J. Brathwaite Jr. (once). Overall, WKU has won 40 C-USA Player of the Week awards over the past seven-plus seasons – 18 Offensive, 10 Defensive and 12 Special Teams.
WKU improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in C-USA with the win over the Panthers. The Hilltoppers return to Houchens-Smith Stadium after back-to-back road wins for the school’s homecoming celebration Saturday. Kickoff against Charlotte (4-3 overall and 2-1 in C-USA) will be at 3 p.m.