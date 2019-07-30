Clayton White knows the score as a college football coach – it's a business.
So when Western Kentucky fired former head coach Mike Sanford – the man who hired White to run the Hilltoppers' defense the past two seasons as defensive coordinator – following a disappointing 2018 season, White would not have been surprised if he was also soon to be unemployed and looking for a new job as well. If not an outright expectation, such moves are all too common in the college coaching profession.
Instead, White is back for a third season at WKU to resume his role as defensive coordinator for new coach Tyson Helton, tasked with elevating a group that racked up hard-earned experience the last two seasons. And White isn't alone in returning – Helton retained nearly every defensive assistant from last year's staff, meaning White (defensive coordinator/cornerbacks), Jimmy Lindsey (defensive ends/recruiting coordinator), Maurice Crum (linebackers) and Kenny Martin (defensive tackles) all earned the rare opportunity to remain as holdovers under a brand-new head coaching regime.
It's an unusual situation for both Helton and White, who had never previously worked together as coaches. You could call it a leap of faith – for each man – or maybe something else. Considering the success WKU's defense has had under White the past two seasons, perhaps it's the safe move for Helton as he focuses on fixing the Hilltoppers' ailing offense.
Helton said that continuity on the defensive staff has been "invaluable" for his transition to head coach during WKU's Football Media Day on Tuesday in the Jack and Jackie Harbaugh Club at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"I met with every one of our players when I first came here, especially defensive players, and they sung their praises," Helton said. "You don't get that a lot of times when you visit with players, where every single one of them talks very highly about their coaches and as I got to know them as well, it was something that I'm really glad I did. I do think it made it a smoother process for me to know that, hey, that side of the ball has been established. They're going into their third year. There's a lot of things they still want to accomplish."
Risky? Safe? To WKU's returning defensive players, it's something else – smart.
"It was a relief to know that we're going to be on Year 3 – same system and we can expand and build on what we already built last year, the season before," WKU redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Juwuan Jones said. "It just makes it easier to have the same defense and not to have to learn a whole new defense."
Helton, now in his second stint at WKU after working for former coach Jeff Brohm as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during an ultra-successful two-year stretch (2014-15), listened when defensive player after defensive player spoke in favor of their coaches and the job they had done in building White's stout 4-2-5 scheme.
The numbers backed up the players' claims, too – the Hilltoppers, despite a moribund 3-9 record in 2018, ranked among the nation's best in redzone defense. WKU allowed just a 103.41 passer rating inside the 20-yard-line – good for sixth nationally and second on Conference USA – and allowed opposing QBs to complete passes at just a 32.7 percent rate to rank No. 1 in the nation.
That defensive excellence was a carryover from White's first season at WKU, when his group ranked No. 40 nationally in pass defense after allowing just 206.8 yards per game and 11 passing touchdowns.
With that input and those facts, Helton made one of his first calls as WKU's new coach – keep Clayton White and his staff.
"It brought the morale of the team just sky high," Hilltopper redshirt senior defensive lineman Jaylon George said. "We didn't have to go to a new system and we love our coaches. We're with them all the time."
Helton made the offer and White accepted – again a business decision, or more accurately some unfinished business.
"There's always this feeling you have on the inside, you know what I mean? I always liked Western Kentucky – it's my second stint here – really you can say its kind of my third stint. here," said White, who was WKU's co-special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2010 under former coach Willie Taggart. "It's been good to the family. And obviously coach Helton's track record, bringing the style of play that they brought back here, I felt like if you could match those two up, I really wanted to see what it would be like."
In Year 3 of White's defense, expectations are higher than ever as a core group of upperclassmen are expected to make "a leap" and play the type of disciplined yet unpredictable and aggressive style long envisioned by their coaches.
"The goal is to really learn from the first two years, watch everything that you need to watch to learn and get better – that's one," White said. "Two is it's time for our guys now to take over the defense for themselves. It's our job to put the scheme together.
"But going into Year 3, we have probably like six or seven guys (that) this is their true third year in this defense. It's time for them to take this defense for themselves, learn it so they can go out and play as free as possible."
White believes in his players and as it turns out, they believe in him too – and that belief spread outside the normally closed system of prior coaching relationships to prompt Helton's decision to roll with what was already working at WKU.
"It's humbling, it's very humbling, it's definitely gratifying," White said. "It's one of those things where you first get into the business, you say you're doing it for the players and one day it's going to pay off. So it kind of reached its point where all time you treated people right, all the time that you've been respectful, it finally came back."
