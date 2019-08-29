Good news, bad news for Western Kentucky football fans following Thursday's season-opening 35-28 defeat to Central Arkansas at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
First the good – it's a long season. There are weeks and weeks ahead to correct the issues that plagued the Hilltoppers in a fourth quarter from hell – often to the accompanying tune of AC/DC's "Hells Bells" – and most of those deficiencies appeared to center one rather specific area of an otherwise solid defense.
Now the bad – it could be a long, long season. Central Arkansas, an FCS program that already boasted a perfect 1-0 record against the Hilltoppers by virtue of winning a similar "buy" game back in 2009, doubled that margin Thursday with a stunning three-touchdown fourth quarter that rocked the Hilltoppers and turned a 28-14 deficit into yet another disappointing night for WKU.
As for Central Arkansas? The Bears boarded their buses with a resume-building win in their pockets – not to mention a $325,000 game guarantee from WKU. Not a bad night's work.
It was not the kind of debut any first-year head coach would hope for, results-wise. That's a shame, too, because in many ways and for much of Thursday's contest the Hilltoppers did perform well enough to win.
“I think that they will wake up tomorrow and they will be ready to go to work," Helton said in the postgame news conference. "I expect nothing less out of them, and I know that is how they will respond. It is OK to be disappointed and hurt. It is the first game of the season, we have a long season ahead of us. I expect everybody when we wake up, everybody’s ready to roll, getting ready for FIU.”
After forcing a quick three-and-out possession for the Bears to open the game, WKU's new offense got its first crack at the end zone and needed just one play to get there. Gaej Walker, a converted defensive back getting his first action as a running back for the Hilltoppers, took an inside handoff from quarterback Steven Duncan, found a gash in the line and burst through for a 68-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play of the season. It was the debut of Helton's debut, and that result was just perfect.
The Tops' veteran offensive line gave Duncan ample time to throw all night, and the big 6-4 junior had a productive night by completing 26-of-39 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown. Duncan, who did get dinged for a pair of interceptions, also scored on a 3-yard run that put the his team back up 21-7 after the first indication of WKU's leaky secondary surfaced in the form of Winningham's 23-yard touchdown catch.
Walker (152 rushing yards) paced a Hilltopper ground game that provided balance and some big plays behind that offensive line that got the better of the Bears for the most part.
WKU's defensive line, particularly junior defensive end DeAngelo Malone (eight tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss), shut down the Bears' running game early and forced them to air it out.
That, as it turned out, was not good news for the Hilltoppers. Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith torched WKU's secondary with a 20-for-28 passing night for 324 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bears' 6-foot-3 wide receiver Lujaun Winningham in particular gave the Tops fits, hauling in eight catches for 222 yards and three scores.
After Walker's second rushing touchdown, a 10-yard run midway through the third quarter, put the Tops again led by two touchdowns at 28-14.
WKU then got another defensive stop, only to turn it back over on a fourth-and-2 that ended at the Central Arkansas 36 on Duncan's incomplete pass.
The Bears turned the ensuing drive into a 20-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Winningham on the first play of the fourth quarter, then struck again when another WKU drive stalled with a missed field goal from 32 yards out.
On the first play, the Bears executed a trick play – something the Tops twice tried and failed to do – when Carlos Blackman took a handoff and fooled the entire WKU secondary for a halfback option pass to a a wide-open Winningham for an 80-yard touchdown that tied the game at 28-all.
The Tops answered with a three-and-out series, and Smith sliced them up some more with completions of 38 and 35 yards before Blackman ended the two-minute, 74-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Bears tallied 404 passing yards Thursday, exposing a secondary that must make huge strides and in a hurry. A road game at Conference USA rival Florida International awaits Sept. 7. The Golden Panthers discovered problems of their own in a 42-14 season-opening loss to Tulane, allowing 350 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Thursday's deflating loss for WKU, which stirred painful memories of last season's home-opening 31-28 loss to FCS program Maine, did little to soothe a fan base that dwindled in previous coach Mike Sanford's two seasons.
It's solution time now for Helton and his staff, and the clock is already ticking.
