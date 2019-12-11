Western Kentucky track and field head coach Brent Chumbley has announced the hiring of Lionel Nau as the Hilltoppers’ jumps coach.
Nau spent the last three years as the track and field head coach at Tusculum College in Greeneville, Tenn. While at Tusculum, Nau helped grow the cross country program while getting the track and field program off the ground in its inaugural season. In that first season, he had six athletes qualify for the NCAA Division II Championships with three more qualifying in the program’s second year.
Prior to his time in Greeneville, Nau was an assistant track and field coach at Queens University of Charlotte. From 2012-13, Nau was an assistant track and field and cross country coach at Paine College in Augusta, Ga.
Across his eight years of collegiate coaching, Nau has been a part of five collective team conference championships while guiding 21 individuals to conference championships in the sprints, hurdles and jumps.
Nau earned his Bachelors of Science in business administration from South Carolina State in 2013 and his Masters of business administration from Webster University in 2010. During his collegiate days, Nau helped SCSU to an indoor conference championship as the team captain in 2002.
Nau was a member of the Haitian Olympic Team Relay Pool for the 2008 Beijing Games as a 4x400 relay member. He competed on the EAP and EAA European Circuit. Nau ran the 400 at both the Indoor and Outdoor French Nationals from 1996-99.
Additionally, Nau is a native of Strasbourg, France, who is fluent in French, English and Kreyol, in addition to being well-spoken in German and Spanish.
He holds certification as an USTFCCCA Sprints/Hurdles/Relays Specialist and an USTFCCCA Strength and Conditioning Coach Certification (2016). In addition, he holds a USATF Level 1 Track and Field Certification (2010).
Nau joins Chumbley, Tim Sykes and Tosha Ansley on WKU’s coaching staff. Chumbley was announced as WKU’s head coach for track and field and cross country Aug. 1 and announced the addition of Sykes on Aug. 14 before Ansley joined the staff Sept. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.