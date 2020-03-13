College athletes participating in spring sports who just learned their seasons were canceled will now be granted another year of eligibility.
A day after the NCAA announced the cancellation of its winter and spring sports championships and conferences announced the indefinite suspension of those competitions, the NCAA on Friday released a memo stating that a waiver would be appropriate.
The NCAA tweeted Friday, “Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division-I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”
The news comes amid an avalanche of cancellations in the sports world to help prevent to the spread of COVID-19, an outbreak the World Health Organization has labeled a global pandemic.
Conference USA on Thursday joined every other Division I conference that canceled their postseason tournaments. The men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments are also canceled in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
While the memo said student-athletes in spring sports would be subject to that eligibility relief, the verdict is still out on athletes in winter sports.
Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury said Thursday that seniors should be granted a blanket waiver should they choose to return and have a fair shot at earning a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
“I think that’s the way you could find some silver lining in this dark day right now,” Stansbury said. “For these seniors especially. That would give them some hope and light a bit. A little more understanding and compassion for what’s going on. That’s something I believe strongly in and something I’m going to voice and I think there will be a lot of coaches across the country that voice the same thing.”
Stansbury’s stance is similar to several arguments made on a national scale, and the NCAA appears to be following through regarding spring sports athletes. The NCAA is reportedly starting to work on those issues as it relates to winter athletes.
The WKU softball team was in the Dallas area Wednesday preparing to play a three-game series with North Texas. The Hilltoppers are 20-4 and the season is still under an indefinite suspension by C-USA.
The WKU baseball team received the news of the halt in play Thursday just minutes after it hit the road to Birmingham, Ala., for a three-game series with UAB. WKU (10-6) was on the road for about 10 to 15 minutes before it returned to campus.
WKU’s other spring sports participants that would qualify in that waiver include track and field, tennis and golf.
NCAA BANS IN-PERSON RECRUITING
Included in the NCAA’s news Friday is the implementing of a dead period on in-person recruiting for Division I coaches. The NCAA released another memo stating, “Additionally, the group advised schools to suspend any official and unofficial visits to campus from prospective student-athletes. This recruiting dead period will be in place until at least April 15, at which time the Division-I Council Coordination Committee will evaluate. Telephone calls and written correspondence are allowed during dead periods.”
This restriction primarily affects college football teams that utilize spring practice for recruiting visits. A number of Division I football programs have suspended spring practice altogether, but the only adjustment from WKU as of now has been to push the practice start back another week.
Tyson Helton’s squad was originally supposed to start March 17 and will now start March 24.
