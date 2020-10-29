Less than a month until the 2020-21 basketball season begins, schedules are still in the works.
But as of Monday, Conference USA's league schedules are in place – with a new twist this winter.
This season, C-USA schools will play two games per visit at four select conference schools and host four select teams for a two-game series, while playing a rival opponent one time each home and away, and Western Kentucky's head coaches believe it puts the league in the best position possible to get its games in.
"I think it's the best format we can have to keep everybody healthy as we can and play games," WKU women's basketball coach Greg Collins said Wednesday. "Is it an ideal format? Is it what we would want? Probably not, but I don't believe that there's a better solution. I think it's the best way to make sure we can have games."
The nonconference schedules haven't been clear since the NCAA moved the starting date for the season back to Nov. 25. Both of WKU's teams are still working to finalize the opening stretch before C-USA play begins Dec. 31, and aren't completely sure who they'll even start the season with.
"I think everybody knows when the NCAA moved our starting date back two weeks, it was basically a free-for-all in scheduling. Whatever contracts you've had is all null and void," WKU men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury said Tuesday. "We didn't have a schedule and still the schedule we have right now, there's going to be some moving parts with it. It's just kind of where we're at right now. We've all got to be able to be flexible enough to adjust. There's no use crying about it too much because it is what it is."
The Hilltoppers do know they'll open the season in a multi-team event in Nebraska with two games, but the first – scheduled for Nov. 25 – doesn't have an opponent set yet, Stansbury said Tuesday. In the second, they'll play LSU, before returning to Kentucky for three games in the Louisville bubble, which will include a game against the Cardinals.
Seven teams had already committed to the event at the KFC Yum! Center when WKU signed on – Louisville, Arkansas Little Rock, Duquesne, UNC Greensboro, Prairie View A&M, Southern Illinois and Winthrop – according to an Oct. 7 report from Shannon Russell of the Louisville Courier Journal.
"I'm sure there's not many people that want to jump off and play two top-25 teams right off the bat like we are in Louisville and LSU, besides the other good teams," Stansbury said. "I know the Louisville bubble is going to have probably three teams, two other teams we play, a couple of them are going to be picked to win their league, whether it's going to be Winthrop, whether it's Greensboro, whether it's Little Rock. All of those teams are going to be picked to win their league.
" ... We're working for something. I'm not afraid of the competition. I like it, especially because I've got a veteran team. You guys have followed us. We haven't backed away, shied away from competition since we've been here and, like I said, the competition brings out the best in all of us. The kind of players we want to have and the kind of players we're going to have, we want those kind of opportunities to be able to play those kind of opponents."
The rest of the Hilltoppers' nonconference schedule is still being finalized, before opening C-USA play Dec. 31 at Charlotte. The conference slate will also feature two-game road trips at Middle Tennessee, FAU and North Texas, and two-game homestands with Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion, Rice and FIU. WKU will play a home-and-away rivalry series with Marshall on Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, with the latter in Huntington, W.Va.
The Hilltoppers won't see UAB, UTSA, UTEP or Southern Miss in the regular season.
"The conference deal, I think it's a good deal from the standpoint of trying to help us play games," Stansbury said. "It's very obvious getting to play two games in the same venue without the travel will help the testing part, it'll maybe help increase opportunities of playing games. There's no way with the equality that it can be fair for everybody.
"That's just where it is. There's four teams in the league we're not even going to play. Sometimes when you play one team one time on the road, not at home, it makes it bad enough, sometimes you've got to play two on the road now, but it is what it is right now. We've all got to adjust to it, but I do think it's a good move."
Collins said Wednesday he's hoping to have a final schedule in place soon. He said on a recent episode of WKU's "Beyond the Hill" podcast the team was planning to play in an MTE near Nashville, but a source has told the Daily News those plans have fallen through. The Lady Toppers are expected to play Bellarmine, Ball State, Little Rock, Mercer and Samford as part of their nonconference schedule, a source told the Daily News. The source spoke on condition on anonymity because the schedule is not finalized and announced.
"A lot of our nonconference schedule stayed in place," Collins said. "We've adjusted some and just like a lot of people, a lot of our MTE, multi-team event, bubble-type settings, those were very fluid, so we're still working on that, but a lot of that protocol in place where you're not able to play multiple teams if you're not in a bubble, that doesn't really afford you the opportunity to test in between games."
The Lady Toppers' C-USA slate basically mirrors the Hilltoppers' schedule, with opening games versus Charlotte on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 at E.A. Diddle Arena. They'll also play a two-game home series with Middle Tennessee, FAU and North Texas, plus two-game road trips to Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion, Rice and FIU. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to travel to Marshall on Jan. 14, with the Thundering Herd coming to Bowling Green two days later.
"We put ourselves in a position to compete for a conference championship and get to the conference tournament where we don't end up with several teams not getting to play very many games or getting shut down," Collins said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.