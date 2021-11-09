Western Kentucky has come close to claiming a league tournament title and making an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in recent years but has been unable to get over the hump.
As the Hilltoppers try again to do so for the first time since 2013, it will do it with a mix of new players and returning talent. WKU is scheduled to open the 2021-22 season Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena against Alabama State.
“We all want to win the tournament every year,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “I don’t base a good season, bad season on winning that, though. It comes down to one play, one made free throw, one missed shot, and it’s not one game – it’s three games. You’ve got to win three games. It’s not one game. It all gets magnified at the end.
“Again, we all know what a fine line winning and losing is. It’s a fine line. Again, that’s always our goal, but I won’t always let a missed free throw or one missed shot dictate how good of a team we are.”
While unable to reach its ultimate goal in five seasons under Stansbury, the Hilltoppers have been a solid team. WKU has played in three consecutive Conference USA championship games – and liked its chances to make it in 2020 before the tournament was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic – and has made two National Invitation Tournament appearances, including a run to the Final Four in 2018.
The Hilltoppers went 21-8 last season – their 47th 20-win season, which ranks seventh in the country – and claimed the C-USA East Division regular-season title – the school’s 43rd conference title, which ranks third all time behind Kansas and Kentucky. It was the first regular-season league title for the program since 2009. WKU has gone 9-6 against Power Five teams since the start of the 2017-18 season and 3-3 against ranked Power Five teams.
And WKU will have more chances against some of the top programs early.
The Hilltoppers travel to Asheville, N.C., after the opener to play in the Asheville Championship, which also features Minnesota, South Carolina and Princeton, and then heads to Memphis the following week. It’ll also face teams like Buffalo, Ole Miss and Louisville in its nonconference schedule.
“As you all well know, we jump right into the fire,” Stansbury said. “It’s not like we’re going to have some exhibitions then four or five cupcakes where you have a chance to figure it out no matter how you play. We’re jumping right into it right off the bat with those first few games.”
The team will look much different than last year, however, when the Hilltoppers returned the majority of their main contributors from the year prior. Stansbury said his team may “be up into some games trying to figure out still what you can do and what you can’t do and who’s best together and who’s not best together and all those kind of things.”
The Hilltoppers returns main contributors in guards Josh Anderson, Dayvion McKnight and Luke Frampton while also bringing in nine players from either other Division I programs, junior colleges or the high school ranks.
“It’s been good,” Frampton said at media day. “We’ve been competing day in and day out and just learning everything about everybody, seeing who’s good in what spots and we go from there.”
Joining Anderson, McKnight and Frampton in the starting lineup through two exhibition victories over Campbellsville and University of the Cumberlands were forwards Jaylen Butz and Jairus Hamilton, who transferred from DePaul and Maryland, respectively. WKU also brought in guard Sherman Brashear from Panola College and center Jamarion Sharp from John A. Logan College. The Hilltoppers added Keith Williams from Cincinnati and highly-recruited high school prospect Zion Harmon, but the two have not played in the exhibitions and it is unclear when they will be available.
“I think we have a lot of depth and versatility,” Stansbury said. “I think we can play a lot of different ways. I do think we shoot the ball better.”
While it may take some time to figure things out with the new-look team, the Hilltoppers will try again to be ready for a strong showing in their C-USA slate, which begins with road trips to Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. The league is back to primarily playing Thursday and Saturday games against different opponents, after playing the same team on back-to-back nights last season.
WKU was voted the third-best team in the league’s preseason poll – UAB was first with eight first-place votes and Louisiana Tech was second – but the Hilltoppers aren’t thinking about that as they head into the season.
“Not at all. Not at all. We’re not worried about that,” Anderson said at media day.
Tuesday's tipoff against Alabama State is scheduled for 7 p.m.