The overwhelming opinion on social media following Western Kentucky’s first game of the fall? Football is fun again on The Hill.
Behind a new offense coordinated by Zach Kittley and quarterbacked by Bailey Zappe, the Hilltoppers lit up the scoreboard and topped UT Martin 59-21 on Thursday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“Any time you have a night like tonight, that’s what football’s all about. It’s meant to be fun,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said after the game. “It’s what we expected to happen. It wasn’t something we were surprised about. This is the style of offense we play.
“I thought Zach Kittley and the offensive staff did a fantastic job. There was a great connection with the staff tonight. The kid did a great job calling plays, the guys in the box – coach (Bryan) Ellis and coach (Zach) Lankford – and all our staff with coach (Stephen) Hamby, those guys were constantly talking about plays and what to get to, and that’s how I want it to be. That’s the way it’s always been here.”
By “again,” the fans are referring to the mid-2010 WKU teams coached by Jeff Brohm and led by quarterbacks like Brandon Doughty and Mike White, who have their names scattered throughout the record books.
But in just one night, Zappe has joined them in the program’s list of best performances.
After throwing an interception on its opening drive and forced to punt on its second, WKU put points on the board the final nine full possessions – not including before halftime and the final horn – it had in Thursday’s season opener. Zappe finished his debut with 424 yards and seven touchdowns on 28-of-35 passing.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Victoria, Texas, native’s seven touchdown passes were the most in a WKU debut, the most ever by a Hilltopper in a game at Houchens-Smith Stadium and the second-most ever in a single game in program history. Brandon Doughty’s eight touchdown passes in the 2014 shootout at Marshall is the only mark higher than Zappe’s seven. Doughty threw six touchdowns in a game twice – against Miami-Ohio in 2015 and against Bowling Green in 2014 – and 11 times a Hilltopper quarterback had thrown five touchdowns, with the most recent being White’s five in 2017 against Middle Tennessee.
Zappe’s 242 passer rating Thursday is the fourth-best all-time in a single game at WKU – White holds the record with a 306.2 mark against Houston Baptist in 2016.
Despite Zappe’s newness to Bowling Green, he knows what those marks mean to those around the program.
“It’s an amazing feeling because personally I’m a big football fanatic, of course. I personally have went back and watched the Doughty days and to be able to see him do what he did on the field is incredible,” Zappe said. “Then you had Mike White right after him and Ty Storey, and those three back-to-back-to-back QBs, they’re all three great QBs and did great things here. Just to be able to be compared to those guys and be, offensive-wise, be compared to those types of offenses is awesome.
“We’re only one week in and hopefully we can carry it on for the next 11, 12 weeks. It’s an awesome feeling being compared to those guys. They’re WKU greats, so it’s nice.”
Zappe threw touchdown passes to five different players – Jerreth Sterns, Mitchell Tinsley, Malachi Corley, Joshua Simon and Daewood Davis – and backup quarterback Carson Baker came in and also threw one 54 yards to Craig Burt Jr. It was the only pass the San Diego State transfer attempted. In total, WKU’s offense finished with 587 yards on 61 plays – an average of 9.6 yards per play. Of the nearly 600 yards, 478 came through the air.
The 59 points were the most since WKU put up 60 in a 54-point win at Marshall in 2016, and marked the first time the Hilltoppers have hit the half-century mark since a 51-31 victory over Memphis in the Boca Raton Bowl to cap off that season. WKU scored at least 50 points seven times that season, and only three times were held below 40 – two of those were against SEC foes Alabama and Vanderbilt.
The teams under Brohm – in which Helton was the offensive coordinator from 2014-15 – have been the measuring stick for WKU offenses since. The 2014, 2015 and 2016 teams control the top three places in the Hilltopper record book in total yards, yards per game, points scored, points per game and touchdowns scored.
“I thought we did a great job of kind of molding what we’ve been in the past and what’s new with what coach Kittley’s brought in,” Helton said. “It was really good to see tonight that all come together.”
Thursday’s offensive resurgence was especially welcome at WKU after last season. The Hilltoppers finished 12th of the 13 Conference USA teams to play in scoring offense and total offense with 19 points and 290.3 yards per game.
By Zappe’s seventh pass attempt – a 73-yard touchdown pass to Davis – he had already surpassed the longest play of the Hilltoppers’ 2020 campaign. WKU’s offense had five plays of 35-plus yards Thursday, after it had just nine all of last year.
By halftime, Zappe had thrown for 264 yards and four touchdowns, marks higher than any WKU quarterback had in any entire game last season – Tyrrell Pigrome’s 218 yards passing last year at Charlotte was the only time a WKU quarterback threw for over 200 yards in a game in 2020. By the 11:10 mark in the third quarter when he connected with Simon for a 45-yard touchdown, Zappe had reached the halfway point to matching WKU’s passing touchdown total from last year, and with his seventh scoring pass of the night – a 3-yarder to Simon – Zappe was more than halfway to the 12 touchdowns the Hilltoppers had last year.
“(Zappe had) good leadership, full command of the offense, was very poised, very comfortable, he saw everything clearly. Those were all good things to see in the first game,” Helton said. “I really never saw a time even after the interception early in the game – he was locked in the whole time and that’s what you want from a veteran guy. I’m looking forward to watching the film and seeing the things we can correct, but there wasn’t a lot to correct from his part. He did some really good things tonight.”
WKU’s competition will take a big step up in the coming weeks, however. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to travel to Army next week to face a Black Knights team that finished 2020 with one of the top two defenses nationally, before hosting Indiana and traveling to East Lansing, Mich., to face Michigan State from the Big Ten.
Kickoff for the Sept. 11 game in West Point, N.Y., is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.{&end}