The Western Kentucky women’s golf team is scheduled to open its spring season with a brand-new tournament of its own, the First Coast Classic. The event co-hosted by the Lady Toppers and North Florida is a two-day, 54-hole event at the par-72, 6,002-yard Deerwood Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.
On Monday, WKU will play 36 holes beginning with a shotgun start at 7:15 a.m. CT. The final round will be played Tuesday, also with a shotgun start, beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT.
In the fall, the Lady Toppers placed in the top five as a team at four of their five tournaments. The first half of the 2020-21 season was highlighted by WKU’s win at the first collegiate golf tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the USA Intercollegiate at the beginning of September.
At the First Coast Classic, freshman Rachel Rich will lead off the Lady Toppers with the No. 1 spot in the lineup. The South Carolina native competed in all five fall tournaments for WKU, playing in the lineup twice and as an individual three times. Her best performance was a 7-over, t-18th finish at the Hoover Country Club Invitational.
Sophomore Sarah Arnold will fill the second spot as she gears up for her second spring with WKU. Upperclassmen will finish off the lineup as Olivia Reed is third, Megan Clarke is fourth and Mary Joiner is fifth. Both redshirt senior Teri Doss and freshman Addie Westbrook will travel with the squad and compete as individuals.
Nine teams join WKU to make up the First Coast Classic field. FIU joins the Lady Toppers to represent Conference USA while South Alabama, North Florida, Arkansas State, Stetson, Cincinnati, Bradley and Troy fill out the tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.