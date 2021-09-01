NEXT IN LINE? Simon working to become next great Hilltopper tight end

When Joshua Simon first recalls his recruitment to Western Kentucky, he brings up two moments.
The first is a memory of a visit to Bowling Green, when his attention was drawn to a collage of former Hilltoppers then playing in the National Football League.
The second memory is of a graphic sent to him – one that stood out for the same reason.
The tight ends.
Seeing how the program was developing players at the position – tight ends like Jack Doyle, Tyler Higbee and Deon Yelder – and how they fared at the next level drew the South Carolina native. He wanted to be a part of that success, and he wanted to use his athleticism to create mismatches on the field to help his team win games.
Simon has started making a name for himself in his first two seasons at WKU, but he knows more than anybody he’s still got room to improve his game.
And while many will look at the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Simon as possibly the next Hilltopper to be playing on Sundays, he tries to block that outside noise.
Not because he doesn’t want it, but because he knows the expectations that come in his position.
And, more importantly, he knows the expectations he has for himself.
“I don’t like to think about that stuff because pressure busts pipes and I don’t like to overload myself with the expectations of the world,” Simon said. “I’m my biggest critic. I have my own expectations. I beat myself up a lot, so I don’t let the world beat me up, too, with all the pressure they put on me.
“I know what I’ve got to do. I know what the school has done. I know it’s Tight End U. The guys before me, they laid the foundation for guys like me to come in and have the opportunity to do what they need to do to get to the next level. I just take that and I just go with it. I know that they were on this same field, this same stadium and they made it.”
AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT
It didn’t take Simon long to make his presence felt at WKU.
In his collegiate debut against Central Arkansas in 2019, the then-true freshman caught three passes for 53 yards, including a 5-yard score midway through the opening quarter. He missed nearly all of the team’s second game of the season, going down with a stinger on the opening kickoff at Florida International. He caught one pass in the team’s next game – a matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville against in-state foe Louisville – and it went for a 77-yard touchdown.
“I think since Josh has been here, he’s made an immediate impact for us,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Played as a true freshman and kind of had that breakout freshman year. You could see that athletic ability, all the things that a really good tight end has.”
Four of his first eight catches were for touchdowns, and he finished his freshman season with 430 yards and four scores on 40 receptions, including current career-highs of six receptions and 105 yards in a First Responder Bowl victory over Western Michigan. He was the only tight end in the nation to record more than 100 yards receiving in a bowl game that season, and he was named a 2019 Freshman Second Team All-American by The Athletic, a Conference USA Honorable Mention Selection and a C-USA All-Freshman Team selection.
Simon followed with 33 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns last year, and posted multiple catches in nine of WKU’s 12 games. He was again named a C-USA honorable mention selection and was also named to the All-C-USA third team by Phil Steele.
His seven career touchdown receptions are seventh-most by a WKU tight end in the program’s 102-season history.
“It seems like I can remember my freshman year like it was just yesterday,” Simon said. “(The two years) went by so fast with the corona and everything, but you know they’re allowing fans to be back in the stands where last year was without many fans. Everybody’s really excited for it right now, and I’m really excited for it, too, just to have the fan base and to hear the crowd cheering you on and stuff like that – just to have that real football feeling again.”
SMALL TOWN, BIG TALENT
Simon wasn’t a standout tight end in his days at Crestwood High School in Sumter, S.C.
In fact, it was a position he had never really played before, he says, but he was just about everywhere else on the field for the Knights.
“My senior year things happened, so I had to play quarterback, receiver, safety, returned a couple punts, couple kicks and I did kind of all that, but when I got to college I honed in on playing tight end, and that was a position I had never really played before,” he said. “I was always a stand-up receiver type, athletic type, quarterback type of guy, so just to come here and hone in on that position and learn what it takes to be a tight end, I would say me as a football player, I got a whole lot better.”
Crestwood isn’t an overly large school, but it isn’t a small school, either. It’s part of the Sumter School District, which also includes Lakewood and Sumter High Schools, and Crestwood serves 1,166 students grades 9-12 from 15 different rural communities, according to its website.
Simon is listed on the roster from Dalzell, one of the rural communities to the northwest of Sumter, the county seat of Sumter County. He’s originally from Kingstree, but moved to the area in 2008 and began playing football with the parks and rec leagues after and has stuck with it since.
Dalzell is a small community of roughly 3,000, and a quick Google Maps search pulls up just one location in town – Chicken Shack Restaurant, which Simon explains is a hole-in-the-wall Chinese place. Being in the rural community, Simon enjoyed outdoor activities, like hunting and fishing, in addition to athletics.
“He wasn’t big on the typical teenager stuff, video games, but he was more or less big on hunting and fishing and spending time with family,” Crestwood football coach Roosevelt Nelson said. “He moved when he was in about fifth grade or so, so I’ve known him for a long time and his family. I’ve kind of developed that relationship with him off the field even before I started coaching him.”
Despite its rural location in the middle of the state as part of the tri-county area along the border of the Midlands, Pee Dee and Lowcountry regions, the area has produced plenty of talent, especially in recent years.
Simon is playing Division I football and his brother, Chris, is an offensive lineman at South Carolina State. Nelson himself is a Crestwood graduate who went on to play collegiately at Clemson, and other notable alumni Nelson has coached includes Ty’Son Williams, a running back currently with the Baltimore Ravens, and Donald Rutledge, a linebacker recently released by the Arizona Cardinals.
Also coming out of Dalzell were former NBA star Ray Allen and current NBA star Ja Morant.
“Definitely it’s picked up tremendously in the last four or five years or so. It picked up,” Nelson said. “We definitely always had great athletes come from the area, but a lot of times they get overlooked because we’re kind of stuck in the middle. We’re not necessarily in the Midlands, not necessarily in the Pee Dee, so we’re kind of on the outskirts or whatnot, in that rural area. We definitely have a talented area.”
Simon also played baseball until high school and basketball his eighth grade year because Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, convinced him to. He elected not to stick with the latter because it wasn’t his passion, however, and he didn’t want to hurt the team by not being fully committed.
But he stuck with football, starting four years for Nelson and the Knights at a variety of positions. Nelson remembers Simon as selfless and a “very hard worker and definitely was very, very goal driven and wanted to be the best on the field at all times.”
Williams, who says his time playing briefly overlapped Simon’s, describes him as his “little bro,” and says they’d always be there for each other if they needed anything. Since their time at Crestwood, he’s watched Simon carve out his own path.
“When he was young, they had him playing like receiver and stuff. He was still flashy and doing his thing, but as I left and I would come back to visit the program and stuff like that, he was just kind of taking over, just kind of being the guy,” Williams said. “As you see now, he brings that receiving threat to the tight end role and he’s been doing his thing blocking. The sky’s the limit for him, honestly.”
As somebody finding success professionally, Williams has seen firsthand the increased attention athletics has received in the area.
“It’s kind of a small town, but with social media and things and stuff like that with guys now, it’s kind of getting better, but still nonetheless it’s kind of a small area, so it’s not like a huge town where it’s getting a lot of traffic and stuff like that,” Williams said. “ ... There’s still a lot of talent down there each and every year. If coaches get down there, they’ll definitely find what they’re looking for.”
Despite that, Simon wasn’t overly recruited. He was a three-star prospect with an 80 composite score, according to 247Sports. Nelson says he received some mid-major offers early – 247Sports also lists East Carolina and Georgia Southern – and that Wake Forest was the only Power Five offer he had for much of his recruitment until Louisville came in late.
“He pretty much had his mind made up that he wanted to go to Western Kentucky and they definitely got a steal with him,” Nelson said.
Simon’s seen others from his area go on to have professional athletic success, and he’s found success at the college level the last two years as he chases that dream.
“A lot of us, we had the same goals – to make it out of Sumter,” Simon said. “ ... Just to see stuff like that, it gives me motivation just to know that we came from the same place and it is possible to do something like that.”
A PLEASURE TRIP
Simon’s recruitment began before Helton was named WKU’s 21st head football coach Nov. 27, 2018.
The previous staff under Mike Sanford identified Simon as a target, and he had been visited by then-defensive coordinator Clayton White, who now enters his first season in the same position at South Carolina – Simon says he jokes with White that the coach owes him shrimp because “we were eating fish and shrimp that night and we had a couple pounds and we offered him some and he had it and it was just like a kid eating candy,” but includes a disclaimer: “I’m trying to tell you, if you had the fried shrimp, you’d act like coach White acted.”
When Helton took the program’s reins, he was tasked with evaluating the prospects the Sanford had lined up.
Simon’s evaluation didn’t take long.
“I think it was kind of a steal, to be honest with you,” Helton said. “Josh could have very easily ended up at a South Carolina and I don’t want to say he slipped through the cracks, but when you’re kind of out there in the country, it’s hard sometimes to find those guys.”
“To give the previous staff credit, they were actually recruiting Josh, so when I came in as a head coach and I needed to evaluate the film of the previous guys who they were currently recruiting, I just watched about four plays and I said, ‘You can turn the film off. We definitely need to go get this guy.’ That’s why I ended up at his house very shortly after that.”
What followed in Helton’s journey to South Carolina was less of a work trip and more of one of enjoyment.
In fact, football barely came up.
“He came to the house and I don’t think we talked about football a lot. We talked about a whole lot of hunting,” Simon said. “I showed him a couple shotguns and we talked about dogs and stuff like that. Me and him, we kind of clicked because we’re both country boys and like to be outside. That’s my guy.”
Helton says he and Simon are both family-oriented people, and their similar interests drew each other together. WKU’s third-year head coach recalls being in the outdoors with his grandfather growing up, and says he now owns a hunting farm in the Mammoth Cave area.
“Those two backgrounds were very, very similar, so there was a lot of connection there,” Helton said. “That home visit turned into more of an outdoor adventure of, ‘Hey, let’s go see the dogs and check ‘em out and test them, and what are you shooting? What caliber is it? Let’s go check it out and let’s examine it.’ Just all the things that outdoors sportsmen do.
“I got lost in it. I didn’t even view it as a home visit. I viewed it as kind of a pleasure trip. I got to go do what I love to do. I would probably say that’s the biggest reason Josh came here, was that he knew he was going to a place, number one, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, that has really everything you want. There’s a lot of surrounding country in the area where you can hunt and fish, there’s a lot of outdoor things to do, but at the same time he’s in a great town with everything you want to do and a town that you’re close to Nashville. I think, at the end of the day, Josh could check every box and say, ‘Man, I can do it all up here.’ “
During the offseason – around early February – Helton had to do some work to prepare his hunting property and invited Simon to tag along, and he eagerly accepted. Simon says he hasn’t been out in the woods to hunt or fish since he’s been in Bowling Green despite people offering opportunities, mostly because he’s been busy with football and doesn’t want to have to rush that time.
Helton says he’s the same way, not able to get to his “little slice of heaven up there” because he’s busy with football during the fall. The two are similar in many ways, from their demeanor to their interests, and that strong relationship has helped lead to success on the field.
“He’s got a great personality, man. He’s very comfortable in his skin, he likes to joke with you. He doesn’t take life too seriously, and you think everything is just happy-go-lucky, and then it’s time to go play and he mixes it up and he’s tough, but his personality never changes,” Helton said. “Even out on the field, everybody can be mad and somebody on the opposing team could be talking smack to him and all that, and he’ll just say a joke to them or make fun of them or something and line up and run the next play and get after them.
“That’s what I love about him – he doesn’t take life too seriously, but he finds balance in knowing there’s a certain way to work, certain way to do things, but have a good time while you’re doing it.”
NEXT IN LINE?
Doyle isn’t sure if there’s one reason that can be pointed to for why WKU has been able to put a number of tight ends in the NFL.
Last season, three former Hilltopper tight ends had homes in the league – Doyle with the Indianapolis Colts, Higbee with the Los Angeles Rams and Yelder with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Doyle was the first in that line, playing for the Hilltoppers from 2009-12 – including his final three years under Willie Taggart – and during that time others, like Mik’Quan Deane and Mitchell Henry, have signed deals with NFL teams. Henry, a tight end at WKU from 2011-14, played in two regular-season NFL games with the Denver Broncos in 2015 before dying in 2017 at age 24 after battling leukemia.
“I think every situation has been unique in its own right,” Doyle said. “Obviously I played under coach Taggart mainly and the tight end was featured heavily in that offense and so that definitely gave me opportunities and gave me confidence and gave me a lot of reps doing both – blocking and catching.
“ ... I don’t know. It’s a unique situation because we’ve all kind of had different coaches and different staffs and have run different offenses, but I think it shows that they’re recruiting the right guys and the right type of people are coming to Western Kentucky that are putting the work in and getting better and taking advantage of opportunities.”
For Helton, who served as WKU’s offensive coordinator from 2014-15 under Jeff Brohm, the answer is similar.
“I think you have to deal with the philosophies of the offenses that were being run,” Helton said. “You look at Willie Taggart and his background, you needed to have a good overall tight end in that offense. You look at Bobby Petrino, the tight end plays a huge role in that offense. You look at when Jeff Brohm and I were here, basically it was a similar offense, but our own stamp of that offense and the vision that coach Brohm wanted his offense to be, and it was going to utilize the tight end and he did need to be an all-around player that could put his hand in the ground and be a great run blocker, but also be able to be detached in space and run routes like receivers.
“I think you look at the history of this school and the offenses, tight ends have played a big role, so that’s probably why you’ve seen these guys come out and have the success at the next level.”
Simon says he doesn’t know any of the recent Hilltopper tight ends in the NFL – he says he did exchange a couple of messages with Yelder once, though – and that he likes to play his own game, but will sometimes watch to take things from theirs.
Doyle’s time overlapped with Higbee’s, and Higbee was at WKU during Helton’s two years as the Hilltoppers’ offensive coordinator in 2014-15. Both recognize Higbee for his transition from receiver to tight end after arriving at WKU and say he’s a natural ball catcher, but grew into being a good overall tight end.
Helton says “Josh is actually a more athletic guy than Tyler,” but notes that Higbee is more of a natural with the ball skills, while Simon almost comes with a guarantee of extra yards after a catch because of the difficulty to bring him down – he’s just got to work on developing more skill-wise.
“Josh recognizes that in his game that, ‘Hey, I’ve got to be able to make the tough catches, I’ve got to be able to go up and get the ball and the easy ones have to stay easy,’ “ Helton said. “He’s working really, really hard at that. ... I’ve seen an improvement in that area and he’s working hard at it. But yes, he can be one of the next ones if his game continues to develop.”
GETTING IN THE FOLD
Western Kentucky’s offense struggled last season, finishing 12th of the 13 C-USA programs to play in scoring offense with 19 points per game and total offense with just 290.3 yards per game in the 5-7 season.
They brought in Zach Kittley as the new offensive coordinator during the offseason, and with him came quarterback Bailey Zappe – college football’s active career passing leader with 10,004 yards – from an offense that averaged 33.8 points and 547.5 yards of offense in an abridged 2020 season at Houston Baptist.
With the air raid offense the former Huskies bring, much of the attention has gone to WKU’s receiving corps, but Kittley is excited to have a tight end like Simon to work with.
“I think the hidden gem that we have around here is a great room of tight ends,” Kittley said during the spring. “I’m really excited to get those guys in the fold. I haven’t really had a real tight end with kind of those playmaking abilities – you know, the 6-5, 240, can run type of guys – since my first year at Texas Tech with Jace Amaro, who was a second-round NFL draft pick.”
Whether or not that means targets for the tight ends doesn’t matter to Simon. He’s not focused on being the center of attention – just winning.
“I’m a team player, so they can get all the love,” Simon said. “As long as we’re putting points up on the board and we can bust the bulbs, I’m happy.”
But from what he’s shown in the past two seasons, he’s is likely to be an integral part of the revamped offense. Simon says the best part of the last two seasons was just being in Bowling Green, getting older and maturing.
It’s something the staff has noticed, too, as he tries to continue improving this fall.
“Going into year three, this is kind of the year where he’s the older guy now and he has goals that he wants to accomplish,” Helton said. “He’s always done a nice job of working hard and all that, but this year you see his demeanor has become more like a pro. He approaches things business-like – how he practices, how he works, how he pays attention in the meetings and really that’s what a good veteran does. You can see that.
“That’s probably the biggest thing about going into this year and his game, that he’s kind of turning the corner to try to be a real pro about it. That’s been nice to see.”