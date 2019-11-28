Of all the so-called best teams in the country that Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury has watched so far, the in-state squad up Interstate 65 might be the best he’s seen.
Stansbury's Hilltoppers are off to their best start in more than a decade and have hit a stretch of gradual challenges through the season. Western Kentucky’s next stop might be the best team they face all season, the one the coach thinks is the best in the nation.
“I thought they were the best team I had seen play for two reasons,” Stansbury said. “They score the ball from all five positions. Multiple guys can score multiple ways. At the same time, they’re the one team in college basketball that has a real low post presence, a guy they can throw that ball to.”
And the way the top echelon of college basketball is shaping out, the No. 2 Louisville Cardinals have a chance to be the top-ranked team in the country next week. That is, of course, if they get past a WKU team that has a recent knack for playing its best games on the biggest stage.
The Hilltoppers (6-1) and No. 2 Cardinals (6-0) will play in one of the hottest venues in the south when they tip off at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 4 p.m. CST Friday.
WKU is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season and has gone 3-1 against ranked Power Five opponents since the 2017-18 season. Friday will mark the highest-ranked opponent the Hilltoppers have played since facing No. 1 Kentucky in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.
Although the home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators will be a neutral site, Friday acts as a home game to kick off the four-game series that goes to the KFC Yum! Center in December 2020, E.A. Diddle Arena in 2021 and back to Louisville in 2022.
If the Cardinals hold to protect their perfect record through the weekend, they’ll be a shoe-in for the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press rankings after top-ranked Duke lost at home to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday. Just two weeks ago, Evansville went to Lexington and upset then-No. 1 Kentucky.
Upsets are happening and the Hilltoppers have shown up to play well against the best teams on their schedule.
“Coach doesn’t have to tell us how good they are,” WKU freshman Jordan Rawls said. “We’re going to be ready.”
WKU is coming off a tournament appearance in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam where it went 2-1, dropping its only game in the opener to Bowling Green by scoring a single point in the last five minutes and missing at the free throw line.
The Hilltoppers bounced back from that Friday night loss and defeated Illinois State and Fordham to close the tournament. WKU traveled all day Tuesday and returned in the early morning hours Wednesday to rest up and start prep for the Cardinals, who they last played in 2014 in Diddle Arena.
“Like coach always says, we’re going to prepare for them like we prepare for anybody else,” redshirt senior Jared Savage said. “We’re going to go in there ready to play and see what we can do.”
Under Stansbury, WKU is 7-3 against Power 5 opponents. Last season alone, the Hilltoppers earned a road win at Arkansas and defeated then No. 16 Wisconsin in Diddle Arena.
“We’ve had some success… right now it means nothing,” Stansbury said. “Players know teams you’re playing to and they understand who Louisville is and the opportunities that that brings in itself. So much of our game is about that mental edge. Physically, there’s things you can do but that mental edge, that’s why you look across the country and ask how that team beat this team. You watch these tournaments every day and ask how that happened. It’s all mental. Mentally, those kinds of games bring out the best in you.”
Louisville features the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year in Jordan Nwora, as well as a 6-foot-10 redshirt senior center in Steven Enoch who Stansbury referenced as the difference in the post for the Cardinals.
Bassey and Enoch faced each other in the offseason during NBA Scouting workouts and the WKU sophomore has held his own against other professional prospects from the post.
“It’s always important to keep (Bassey) on that court and in this game in particular,” Stansbury said. “They’re going to throw multiple bodies at you. They have the Malik Williams kid that’s healthy in the last two games and he’s another 6-11, big strong guy around that rim. Charles has been pretty good against good teams and good players. This will be another challenge not just for him, but our team.”
The Cardinals have had their own recent challenges and found ways to win in the end. USC Upstate played Louisville close in a three-point game in the second half before the Cardinals rolled to a 26-point win. Akron pulled within four in the final minute of the Cardinals’ 82-76 win on Sunday.
“I’d love to say that we are as good as we want to be, but I have a lot of confidence in this team that it wants to be one of the best in the country,” Enoch told reporters in Louisville on Wednesday. “We just have to continue to go out there and be the same people every night. And as long as we do that everything else will take care of itself. We don’t pay too much attention to the rankings.”
NOTES
Friday will mark the first time Stansbury has coached against Louisville. … The Cardinals lead the series 40-39 and have won seven straight dating back to 2008. … WKU and Louisville have met three times at the arena in downtown Nashville. The Cardinals are 2-1 against WKU in that venue and the Hilltoppers are 4-3 overall at the arena. … WKU is 10-8 overall in neutral site games under Stansbury. … Saturday marks the first non-tournament neutral site setting since WKU and Louisville met in Nashville on Dec. 22, 2012. … As of Tuesday, WKU ranked fifth in the country in field-goal percentage (52.8), seventh in free throws made (132) and 16th in 3-point percentage (41.1). … WKU has made 50 more free throws than opponents have even attempted (82) through seven games.
