Nine Western Kentucky softball players have been recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as 2018-19 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes, the organization announced Wednesday.
Additionally, WKU was recognized as a team for its 3.507 collective GPA across the 2018-19 school year.
"What a great accomplishment and honor for our student-athletes to be recognized for their high achievements in the classroom,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “I am very proud of these young ladies and proud of their representation of our program.”
WKU honorees include graduates Cassidy Blackford, Rebekah Engelhardt and Kelsey McGuffin along with Paige Carter, Morgan McElroy, Macy Murphy, Shelby Nunn, Tommi Stowers and Jordan Thomas. Nine is the most All-America Scholar-Athletes WKU has ever landed in one season.
As a team, the Hilltopper squad posted a 3.507 cumulative GPA for the 2018-19 school year. That mark ranked as the 35th-best across all Division I programs. In total, 140 teams recorded a combined GPA of 3.00 or better to earn the 2018-19 Easton NFCA Team GPA recognition.
In total, 1,769 student-athletes were recognized at the Division I level as All-America Scholar-Athletes. Altogether, 8,161 softball players earned Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete honors. To be recognized, an individual must own a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.