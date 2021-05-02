Western Kentucky used an eight-run ninth inning Sunday to complete its second sweep of Marshall this season.
Jackson Swiney highlighted the comeback with a go-ahead grand slam in the final inning of the 10-6 Hilltopper victory at the Kennedy Center in Huntington, W.Va.
The come-from-behind victory comes after WKU (23-21 overall, 13-11 Conference USA) scored 10 runs in the final inning in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader to come away with a 15-5 victory over the Herd (8-28, 4-20). Sunday's victory closed WKU's second four-game sweep of Marshall this season, with the first coming April 9-11 at Nick Denes Field.
WKU trailed 6-2 entering the ninth inning Sunday, before getting within three when Kevin Lambert walked in a run. Swiney came in to pinch hit for Ricardo Leonett, and sent a ball over the right field wall to put the Hilltoppers up 7-6. first baseman Matt Phipps made it back-to-back shots and a two-run WKU lead.
WKU added runs when Jackson Gray walked and Matthew Meyer singled to third base to make it 10-6.
Mason Vinyard struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth to finish off the victory. He recorded five strikeouts and didn't allow a hit or walk in two innings on the mound. Luke Stofel got the start for WKU, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. Aaron Shiflet threw two innings of relief, allowing two runs on two hits.
WKU got on the board first in the third inning when Phipps scored on a ball hit by Justin Carlin, who was coming off a three-homer, eight-RBI performance in Saturday's second game.
Marshall responded in the bottom half of the inning, taking a 3-1 lead with an RBI single from Luke Edwards and a two-run single up the middle from Travis Sankovich. The Herd added a run in the sixth on Sankovich's triple that drove in Ryan Leitch.
WKU got a run back in the seventh on a Marshall error, but the Herd made it 6-2 in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run homer from Edwards.
WKU is next scheduled to host Florida Atlantic in a four-game series at Nick Denes Field starting with a 5 p.m. matchup Friday. Marshall will travel to Charlotte for a four-game series next weekend.