Western Kentucky's volleyball team added to its dominant 2019 season with the squad’s NCAA-best 18th sweep of the season Friday night over UTEP at E.A. Diddle Arena.
With the 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-17) win, the No. 23 Lady Toppers secured their 20th-straight victory while pushing their sets-won streak to 21 for the first time since 2017. WKU’s high-powered offense operated at a .397 hitting clip, while Paige Briggs and Lauren Matthews contributed double-digit kills.
“Obviously, we're on a pretty good winning streak right now, and so to me it's about staying sharp and being our best as the season winds down,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “I'm not sure that is where we are, but you know we did some good things. I thought our first contact was really good tonight. I thought we served it well and I thought we passed it well. I think that kept us kind of in control of the match."
With the victory, WKU improved to 24-1 overall and stayed unbeaten in Conference USA action with a 10-0 record. WKU now leads the all-time series 9-0 over the Miners as UTEP fell to 10-12 overall and 3-6 in C-USA play.
Briggs and Matthews finished with double-digit kills on the night as Briggs totaled 11 and Matthews posted 10. With a .533 hitting percentage, Matthews recorded her 11th match of the season with a hitting mark above .500. Sophia Cerino added six more kills on a .444 clip.
Collectively, WKU tallied 35 total kills on 68 attempts for a .397 hitting percentage while holding UTEP to a .167 rate.
Five different Lady Toppers recorded aces as the team finished with eight on the night. Briggs, Katie Isenbarger and Hallie Shelton all notched two.
WKU's Nadia Dieudonne dished out 29 assists to go along with a team-high six digs in addition to three kills and an ace.
At the net, WKU outblocked UTEP 7-5. Matthews tallied five total stuffs including all three of WKU’s solo blocks.
WKU will head out for North Texas next Friday and No. 18 Rice on Nov. 10.
