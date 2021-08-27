Following the program’s shortest offseason ever, the No. 16 Western Kentucky volleyball team locked up a pair of opening-day sweeps of Oakland and No. 25 Notre Dame to open the Golden Dome Invitational in South Bend, Ind.
Lauren Matthews tallied 25 kills across the day to reach the 1,000-kill milestone in her career at WKU, and Friday’s primetime win in South Bend pushed the Lady Toppers to 15-12 against Power Five programs since joining Conference USA.
“I knew serving was going to be a big key in this game and it certainly was, because that’s a very talented Notre Dame team,” WKU head coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “If you’re going to get stops, you’re going to have to get them disrupted and our kids were really, really good from the service line all night. As much as we struggled defending this morning, that’s how good we were defending this afternoon. I’m just really proud of our kids. We had a game plan and we’d spent several days preparing for Notre Dame and I thought we executed perfectly.”
WKU vs. OAKLAND – W, 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-19)
Lauren Matthews led the way for the Lady Toppers with 15 kills and a .467 hitting clip, while Paige Briggs registered a double-double (10 kills, 13 digs). Ten of the 11 WKU players to see action recorded a dig in the match as the Tops held Oakland to a .190 hitting percentage.
WKU operated at a .250 efficiency with 38 assists from Nadia Dieudonne. The Lady Toppers finished with four aces – two from Logan Kael and one each from Dieudonne and Hood.
WKU at No. 25 NOTRE DAME – W, 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-23)
The Lady Toppers wasted no time getting ahead in Friday’s primetime matchup, opening up an 8-5 lead. A few points later, WKU strung together a 4-0 run to push ahead to a 14-9 advantage. From there, WKU pushed ahead to an 18-10 margin thanks to a 7-1 run before closing the opening frame with a 25-15 win.
Notre Dame kept the margin tight throughout the second set with 10 ties and just one lead change. A kill from Matthews made the score 17-16 to give the Lady Tops the lead for good en route to the 25-22 win. WKU operated at a .321 clip in the frame with 16 kills, including two from Jackson in the last three points to secure a 2-0 lead.
A combined block from Matthews and Jackson pushed WKU ahead 20-18 in the third set and forced another ND stoppage. The Irish scored out of the timeout before Matthews answered with her 10th kill of the match and 1,000th of her career. WKU owned a slim 22-20 lead before Notre Dame knotted things up at 23-23, but an Irish attack error followed by a block assist from Briggs and Isenbarger secured the set and win for the Hilltoppers.
Offensively, WKU operated at a .278 rate in the top-25 clash while holding the Fighting Irish to a .120 hitting clip. Dieudonne notched 36 assists to bring her average to 12.33 helpers per set across the day.
WKU is scheduled to conclude the event Saturday with a noon match against Loyola.