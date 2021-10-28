No. 18 Western Kentucky used an all-around effort to extend its winning streak to 14 matches by sweeping Old Dominion in straight sets Thursday 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-14) at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers added to their NCAA-best conference winning streak (42) to open its final home series of the season. WKU’s potent offense worked at its second-highest clip of the season – .472 – while holding the Monarchs to an even .000 attack rate.
“We were really good offensively,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said. “When you are hitting .472 for a match, you are doing some pretty good things. We had it working everywhere. Nadia (Dieudonne) was doing a really good job of moving the ball around, which means that our first touches were really good to allow her to do that.”
WKU saw a pair of veterans set program records in the match.
With her first of two solo blocks on the night, Lauren Matthews became the program’s career solo blocks record holder at 118 – still with a season of eligibility remaining. Fifth-year defensive specialist Hallie Shelton made a couple of marks in the record book. The evening’s match marked her program-record 143rd career appearance as a Hilltopper. With three aces in the match, Shelton also moved into third on the Tops’ all-time list in the category and has 178 on her career.
Matthews racked up 13 kills on 19 attempts for a hitting clip of .579 on the night, marking the ninth-straight match the senior has led the Hilltoppers in kills.
The Hilltoppers were dominant in the first set, racking up 16 kills on 25 errorless attempts. WKU held Old Dominion to just six kills in the frame, operating on a -.083 hitting clip. Matthews led the way for the Hilltoppers, recording four kills on four swings. ODU scored just seven points in the set as the Tops committed six service errors in the frame.
WKU took the second set 25-11, operating at a .423 hitting clip while holding the Monarchs to a match-best .188 hitting clip.
The Hilltoppers stretched their lead to 21-10 in the third, before going on to win the set 25-14. WKU held the Monarchs to a -.200 hitting clip.
Katie Isenbarger joined Shelton with multiple aces on the match, recording two of her own. Isenbarger registered six kills on seven attacks for an .857 hitting percentage as well as three digs and a solo block. Ashley Hood and Logan Kael each added an ace as well.
Matthews’ 13 kills led WKU, while she added four blocks as well. Paige Briggs tallied eight kills while hitting .583 and added six digs. Katie Howard got in on the action with six kills and Kayland Jackson posted four.
Dieudonne dished out 31 assists while registering five kills on six attacks of her own. She added two digs and a pair of block assists. Kael led the way in digs for WKU with eight.
WKU hosts the Monarchs again Friday at 6 p.m.