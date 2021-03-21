The Western Kentucky volleyball team locked in Sunday afternoon to clinch the Conference USA East Division regular season championship with a series sweep over Middle Tennessee.
The Lady Toppers beat the Blue Raiders in straight sets 25-14, 25-17, 25-16 at Alumni Memorial Gym in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
“This was a really solid effort by our team today,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “When we play solid in all phases we are pretty difficult to deal with.”
WKU improved to 16-0 with their 13th sweep of the 2020-21 campaign. The Lady Tops own a flawless 10-0 mark in league play this year as well.
Lauren Matthews struck for a kill to open all three sets on the day and the Hilltoppers never trailed as the match saw just four ties. WKU has now won 48 of 51 sets this season.
WKU pushed out to a 9-4 lead in the opening frame and was the first to double digits, 10-6. The Lady Toppers closed the opening set on a 4-0 and 7-1 run for the 25-14 decision. Avri Davis and Lauren Matthews teamed up for a block to put the finishing touches on the first set.
WKU pushed out to an 11-4 and 15-6 lead in the second set. The Lady Toppers worked ahead to a 23-13 advantage with a kill from Davis before a Kayland Jackson strike gave WKU a 25-17 decision and 2-0 lead in the match.
In the final frame, the Lady Toppers fired out to a 5-0 lead to force a MTSU timeout. WKU eventually pushed its advantage to 10-2 and forced the Blue Raiders’ second stoppage. From there, the WKU kept its foot on the gas for a 20-9 lead before claiming the set 25-16 on another Matthews kill.
WKU’s offense operated at a .330 hitting clip while its defense stifled Middle Tennessee, holding the Blue Raiders to just a .057 attack rate. Matthews racked up a match-best 13 kills on 18 errorless swings for a scorching .722 hitting clip. She added five blocks and a dig.
Katie Isenbarger (nine kills, three blocks) and Paige Briggs (eight kills, 14 digs) would combine for 17 kills and five more Hilltopper blocks. Briggs’ 14 digs were a match high while Logan Kael joined her in double digits with 11.
Nadia Dieudonne racked up 29 assists and six digs to go along with a block, an ace and a kill. Taylor Bebout closed out the setting duties and tallied four assists. Hallie Shelton added two of WKU’s five aces in addition to six digs.
LOOKING AHEAD
WKU will head to Norfolk, Va., for its first-ever meetings with Old Dominion, with matches scheduled Friday and Saturday to close out the 2020-21 regular season.