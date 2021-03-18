The No. 20 Western Kentucky volleyball team enters the weekend controlling its own destiny in Conference USA.
The Lady Toppers enter their weekend series at Middle Tennessee with a chance to lock up C-USA's East Division and a top seed for the league tournament. WKU is scheduled to play the Blue Raiders in 1 p.m. matches Saturday and Sunday at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
"It's always exciting to be playing for a championship," WKU coach Travis Hudson said. "With so much uncertainty which came along with playing this spring and dealing with all the ups and downs and all the issues that COVID presents along the way, and being that team with the target on our back every single day being the favorite, I'm really, really proud of how our team's managed that up to this point.
"We've got a couple of really challenging weekends ahead of us, but to have an opportunity to go down in the next to last weekend of the regular season and clinch another championship is something that is motivating for us, and I hope our kids value that opportunity."
WKU (14-0 overall, 8-0 C-USA) is coming off a 3-1 victory in its home finale against West Virginia – the program's first-ever win over a Big 12 program – in a match where the Lady Toppers dropped the first set before rallying in the final three to claim victory.
WKU was without libero Logan Kael against the Mountaineers due to a concussion. The Lady Toppers were also without assistant coaches Craig Bere and Jessica Lucas, as well as director of operations Kristi Griffin, due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Hudson said he expects them to be on track to return for this weekend's trip.
The Lady Toppers are statistically one of the best teams in the nation offensively and defensively, ranking third in hitting percentage at .348 and sixth in opponent hitting percentage, allowing its foes to hit just .110.
And now WKU can lock up the top seed in C-USA's East Division against MTSU (5-7, 4-5). Charlotte is second in the division with a 9-3 (.750) mark in league play and has finished its regular season. WKU still has a series remaining at Old Dominion but would finish no worse than 9-3 in C-USA play with one more win, and the Lady Toppers have already swept Charlotte this season.
"It's very exciting, especially because most of the years I've been here we've won the regular-season championship and it's a lot to look forward to," WKU senior setter Taylor Bebout said. "But at the same time it's just another game for us. We haven't really changed our mindset or anything like that."
The Blue Raiders are coming off their first C-USA series sweep with two victories at FIU last weekend. MTSU ranks fourth in the league in hitting percentage (.221) and ninth in opponent hitting percentage (.227), 12th in blocks (1.5 per set) and 13th of 14 teams in digs (11.98 per set).
"Offensively, they're a solid team. They're a really good team. In our sport what makes you really difficult to defend is when you have multiple options and they do," Hudson said. "They have some depth to their offense. They'll spread the ball around really well and give it to a lot of different kids, so that makes them a little bit more of a challenge to get stops.
"On the other side of the ball – defensively – I think the challenge for them is going to be getting us stopped. When you look at their blocking numbers, they're not one of the better blocking teams in the league to this point. From a physicality standpoint, if we handle the ball well, I think that we should be able to get some things done offensively. It's really about us defending."
MTSU's Samira Lawson Body, Kayla Henley and Amelia Van Der Weff each have more than 120 kills, and Van Der Werff is fifth in the league with a .364 hitting percentage.
"Their depth in the front row is really big, so we've been focusing on every single spot, making sure our defense is well prepared for each hitter," WKU sophomore outside hitter Avri Davis said.
WKU is scheduled to follow this weekend's series in Murfreesboro with two matches at Old Dominion the following weekend to wrap up the regular season before beginning play in the C-USA Tournament in Hattiesburg, Miss., at the start of April.