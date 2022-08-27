WKU VOLLEYBALL No. 21 Hilltoppers complete 3-0 weekend with victory Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Aug 27, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The No. 21-ranked Western Kentucky volleyball team closed out play in the Bradley-hosted CEFCU Invitational with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-15) win over Kansas City on Saturday in Peoria, Ill.WKU's Paige Briggs recorded 11 kills, followed by Lauren Matthews (10) and Kenadee Coyle (8) on the right side. Matthews and Paige Briggs were named to the all-tournament team. Briggs was named MVP.WKU (3-0) is back in action Wednesday at home against preseason No. 4 Louisville. Match time is 6 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wku Volleyball Paige Briggs Lauren Matthews Kansas City Cefcu Invitational Sport Kentucky Volleyball Team Bradley Ill. Kill Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today