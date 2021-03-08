No. 21 Western Kentucky improved to 13-0 on the season after adding another volleyball sweep of Florida International on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Once again, the Lady Toppers’ defense shined as they held FIU to a .000 hitting percentage. WKU claimed the decision by scores of 25-14, 25-8 and 25-9 over the Panthers as FIU became the first team WKU has held to single points in two different sets this season.
“This was a pretty convincing win again today,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “We did some good things and had an opportunity to work on some things which is nice to do in a game situation and I was glad to do that. Sometimes it’s hard to stay focused when you do that but I thought for the most part our kids stayed pretty sharp and allowed us to work on things so all in all it’s a pretty positive day.”
WKU has swept their opponent in 11 of 13 matches so far this season, which breaks down to a 39-2 record by sets. The Lady Toppers improved to 8-0 in Conference USA matches with the sweep of FIU, which is now 1-8 overall and 1-7 in league matches.
Like Sunday, FIU jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first set until WKU scored three straight and took the lead on a kill by Lauren Matthews. FIU kept it close for the first part of the frame, cutting the lead to one at 9-8. Following that, the Lady Toppers went on a 9-1 run, led by Kayland Jackson, Avri Davis and Matthews, combing for nine kills during the run.
Following an FIU timeout, an ace by Hallie Shelton extended WKU’s lead to 22-10. The Lady Tops won the first set 25-14 after a kill by Paige Briggs ended it. WKU operated at an offensive clip of .290, and held FIU to a .133 hitting percentage.
In set two, the Lady Tops went on a 9-1 run to begin the set. The WKU defense continued its dominance, holding the Panthers to only eight points in the frame and a -.111 hitting percentage. WKU upped its attack rate to .562 and totaled 10 kills on 16 attempts. The Lady Tops took the second set 25-8.
The Lady Toppers jumped out to another early lead in the third set, going up 7-4. That was the closest FIU would get as the Lady Tops followed that up with a 14-0 run capped off by three straight kills from Briggs, who finished with eight kills in the set, and forced FIU to use a timeout. WKU went on to win the third set, 25-9.
WKU once again held FIU to a negative hitting percentage at -.028, while the Lady Tops’ offense hit at .414.
Briggs finished with 14 kills on 27 attempts for a .481 hitting percentage as well as eight digs, one block and one assist.
Matthews racked up eight kill on a .538 hitting clip to go along with a match-best four blocks, while Jackson added six kills to go along with three blocks.
Nadia Dieudonne had 33 assists as well as six digs while facilitating the majority of WKU’s .395 collective hitting percentage.
WKU will host West Virginia (8-8) on Friday. Match time is 5 p.m. at Diddle Arena.
