The No. 21 Western Kentucky volleyball team made quick work of Florida International in its return home Sunday.
The Lady Toppers beat the Panthers 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-15) at E.A. Diddle Arena to stay unbeaten with their 10th straight-set victory of the season.
"Happy to get the win today. I don't think we saw the best Florida International team that they could have put out there," WKU coach Travis Hudson said. "I thought they were pretty mistake-prone today and it made it kind of a choppy match to be a part of, but I thought we did what we needed to do to sustain ... and found a way to get a win."
WKU (12-0 overall, 7-0 Conference USA) continued its dominance and increased its lead in C-USA's East Division. The Lady Toppers were coming off a 3-1 victory at Marshall – only the second match where they've dropped a set this season – and still didn't play as complete a match as Hudson would have liked.
Offensively, WKU started the match with a .485 hitting percentage in the first set but finished with a .303 mark – well below its .351 average, which was second in the nation entering the weekend series. The Lady Toppers held FIU to a .092 hitting percentage – better than the .106 average opponents posted through 11 matches, which ranked ninth nationally.
"Still not crazy about where we were offensively," Hudson said. "I don't really judge it by a number. I judge it by the way we train and are they going through the process that they go through in training in making right decisions.
" ... On the flip of it, I thought we served the ball very, very well today. That controlled the match. Hallie Shelton had six aces and we always talk about controlling the tempo of a match and I think you do it with that first touch and we did today from the service line."
Paige Briggs led WKU with 13 kills to go along with seven digs, and Lauren Matthews had 11 kills while hitting at a .450 clip. Nadia Dieudonne posted 31 assists and Logan Kael had a team-high nine digs. Shelton had six of her team's 10 aces in the match, with Briggs adding two and Ashley Hood and Kael each with one.
"In the scouting report and before playing them we talked about how serving is going to control this whole match," Shelton said. "If we're just blowing bubbles over the net, then they're going to be able to stay in system a lot and they would have given us a lot more trouble with that. I think we completely controlled the game from the service line today."
FIU (1-7, 1-6) scored the first two points of the match and kept things close early, trailing by only two at 9-7 in the first set before WKU began to pull away. The Lady Toppers used a 5-0 run from there to create their first burst of separation, and followed later with an 8-1 run to make it 24-11. After Natalia Martinez got a kill for FIU, Briggs recorded her fifth of the match to end it 25-12.
WKU pulled away early in the second set before taking it 25-13. The Lady Toppers jumped out to a 12-2 lead, including a 7-0 run behind the serve of Kael. WKU wasn't as efficient offensively in the frame, hitting at a just a .154 rate, but held FIU to a .000 percentage.
"Personally, I think I did pretty well (serving)," Kael said. "There's always room to grow and stuff. With Hallie, she had six aces, so we've got to have every server on the service line, including myself, getting up on those aces and stuff like that. Definitely room to grow and room to get better tomorrow, but I think overall we did well trying to get them out of position and out of system on their side."
The third set didn't come as easily for WKU as the second, and the Lady Toppers were hitting just .091 as they trailed 8-7 early, but with things knotted up 10-all after a kill from Emily Meyer, WKU went on a 7-1 run to pull ahead. The Lady Toppers scored the final five points of the match, taking the third set 25-15 to close out their 12th consecutive victory to start the season.
Fiorella Murillo had seven kills for FIU and Meyer had six, plus a match-high 11 digs.
The two teams are scheduled to close the series with a noon match Monday at Diddle Arena.
