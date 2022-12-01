Earning historic milestones from its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament win and program 1000th win, Western Kentucky's volleyball team swept the Bowling Green State 3-0 (25-20, 22-23, 25-20) at Memorial Coliseum in the first round of the NCAA Tournament hosted by Kentucky on Thursday in Lexington.
"I'm super proud of our team. I have so much respect for Bowling Green. I've known (BGSU head coach) Danijela (Tomic) for a long time and she has done an incredible job in building that program. They are so hard to play against because they are so balanced and do so many things well," WKU head coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. "This has been a challenging week for us; we've faced as much adversity as you can face in a week. Lauren Matthews had her hand wrapped up out there because she took an injury in practice on Monday. She didn't practice all week and we didn't know if she would be able to play tonight.
"Then, our libero, Abby Schaefer, suffered a lower back injury in practice yesterday and we didn't know if she would play today. It has been a week filled with adversity and it wasn't the cleanest volleyball we've played, but we found a way."
After taking care of the Falcons, 3-1, in September this season, the Hilltoppers held Bowling Green to a .221 hitting clip, in an even-split match on the stat sheet. WKU had three players: Katie Isenbarger, Matthews Paige and Briggs all collect 10 kills apiece, while Isenbarger recorded seven blocks up at the net in the middle, and Briggs served up four aces from the line.
The Falcons grabbed the first kill and point of the afternoon, before the two traded off until it was three apiece and WKU went on a big 4-0 run to take a three-point lead with a Schaefer ace and kills from Isenbarger and Briggs.
Bowling Green came back with three more of their own, until WKU setter Callie Bauer played some offense and dumped one over the net to catch the Falcons off guard. After BGSU took three again, the Tops clawed back to tie up the match all with kills from the front line of Isenbarger, Matthews, and Jennifer Rush. After a rally between the two, WKU bounced into a 7-2 run, forcing Bowling Green to burn a timeout.
Nearing 20 points, the Hilltoppers garnered two kills from Isenbarger, until a kill from rightside hitter Kenadee Coyle, dump over the net from Bauer and two kills off the hands of Rush solidified the first frame.
Bowling Green came out swinging in the second set and after a rally between the opponents, the Falcons took an early 6-3 lead. A cross-court kill from Briggs on the outside took a dent into Bowling Green's run, not until they led the set 9-4 before Hudson called a timeout to reset his squad. Out of the break, the Tops jumped into a 4-1 run, with kills from Isenbarger, Rush and Coyle, along with an ace from the service line from Briggs.
Bowling Green and Western Kentucky traded on the board, until Western Kentucky jumped into four straight to take the lead for the first time in the game. Bowling Green got into the lead with more sideout points, but the Tops dug into seven straight featuring two service aces from Briggs, two kills from the middle from Isenbarger and a kill from the left from Rush.
The Falcons pushed through, picking up a 4-1 run to the Hilltoppers until Hudson called his final timeout of the set. All-American Lauren Matthews wrapped up the set with a kill tipped off Falcon blockers' fingers on set point.
The Hilltoppers gained the lead in the third set with a 5-2 run with two kills apiece from Matthews and Briggs. Starting the blocking stretch into the third set, Isenbarger stuffed her only solo block of the evening on BGSU's Alexis Mettille's attempted cross-court kill for the seventh point and lead in the frame. Divvying out points until a 3-0 run for WKU with sideout points, the Hilltoppers later led into a 5-1 run with four back-to-back blocks featuring the front line of Isenbarger, Coyle and Rush, with Briggs collecting two block assists getting up from the back row.
Isenbarger sliced a kill off one foot down the middle at the 22-19 mark. Bowling Green found open space to land their 20th point in the game, but two kills from Matthews and a push-back dump on the overpass from Bauer led WKU to the next round of NCAAs.
The Hilltoppers advance to the second round of the Lexington sub-regional and will face Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT Friday night in Memorial Coliseum.