The last time the Western Kentucky and Louisville volleyball teams faced off, it was in front of more than 5,000 fans at E.A. Diddle Arena in a second-round NCAA Tournament matchup.
The Cardinals are back to town Wednesday.
No. 22 WKU, which swept its first three matches of the season last weekend in Peoria, Ill., will host No. 3 Louisville in its home opener at 6 p.m. – the first home match of the season for the Hilltoppers on their new Taraflex FIVB portable volleyball court at Diddle Arena.
“This is a different animal walking in here on Wednesday," WKU head coach Travis Hudson said. "Louisville’s a top-five team and they’re probably underrated. Starting to watch film on them, they are a legitimate national title contender.
“ ... To me, this Wednesday is more a celebration of volleyball in this state right now. This is the third year in a row we’ve had three teams in the top 25 in the country in the sport of women’s volleyball in Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky. Louisville has owed us this return for a little while and we were finally able to work it out and after I watch them on film, I wish they would’ve put it off for a couple more years. They’re a terrific team.”
The last match between the two programs went five sets, with WKU taking the first, Louisville the next two and WKU forcing a fifth set, which the Cardinals won 15-5.
“It was just an epic match. We kind of went blow for blow all night long and they showed their championship mettle and got us in that fifth set in front of 5,000 people in Diddle Arena,” Hudson said. “ … It’s just going to be a really jaw-dropping display of physicality and athleticism and competitiveness and it’s everything that our sport should represent."
Louisville made it to the regional final in 2019, went 15-3 the following season with a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and went 32-1 last season, with the only loss coming to eventual national champion Wisconsin in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinals are 3-0 entering Wednesday’s match after sweeps against Northern Kentucky, South Dakota and Missouri.
WKU followed its season-ending loss to Louisville in 2019 with 23 straight wins and a berth in the Sweet 16, before falling to eventual national champion Kentucky. The Hilltoppers went 28-2 last year and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and have started this season 3-0 with sweeps against Miami-Ohio, Bradley and Kansas City.
Despite the caliber of opponent Wednesday, the focus for Hudson remains on the big picture this season – which also includes matches against DePaul, Bowling Green and NKU this coming weekend.
“It would certainly send shockwaves through college volleyball if we could pull that off this early in the year,” Hudson said. “This is the message I’ll be giving our team this weekend – to be honest, the biggest matches on our schedule are the ones Friday and Saturday moving forward. This is house money on Wednesday night, playing against a team of their caliber. I expect us to play loose and free and aggressive, but it’s more important for the health of our season and our schedule to be locked in this weekend with what we have coming."
The match will also be the first on the new black Taraflex court WKU added in the offseason – another step forward for the program, Hudson said. It will go over the traditional basketball playing surface at Diddle Arena.
Hudson was unsure of ticket sales for Wednesday’s match as of Monday, but says he’s expecting a “phenomenal atmosphere.” Continuing to grow the fan base for women’s volleyball – much like Hall of Fame coach Paul Sanderford did with the women’s basketball program in the 1980s and 1990s – is a goal and important step in staying competitive on the national level, Hudson says.
“Coach Sanderford made women’s basketball in Bowling Green an event. It was something people got excited to come do, and he did it by recruiting great athletes and putting a great product on the court. I think a lot of times coaches are begging for attendance, but then you get there and it’s like watching a bad movie,” Hudson said. “We’ve worked really, really hard to build our product and in this world of college athletics where a Western Kentucky doesn’t have fat enough pockets to do all the things that can be done to be competitive, a home environment is one of the things we can control and this community can control.
“People talk to me all the time about, ‘Coach, we’re so appreciative of you and your program. What can I do?’ What you can do is show up and give us an environment that’s as good as anywhere in the country, and I don't just mean show up for the Louisville game. I mean show up every night. ... If you love it and you appreciate it, then come show up. Come show up and let our players feel it and experience it and know that there are recruits that walk through this door that may see a little smaller locker room or a little bit less this, but when they walk in this environment, it can be big-time from the moment they step there. That has nothing to do with anybody more than the fanbase and this community. It’s an important piece of this thing moving forward.”