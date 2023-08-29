Paige Briggs had somehow forgotten just what E.A. Diddle Arena can be like for a home volleyball match.
An announced crowd of 2,167 gave Briggs and her teammates a boisterous reminder of that home-court advantage in Tuesday's 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-18) win against Belmont.
"I kept grabbing my teammates and was like, 'It's so loud in here, so crazy in here, this is so cool.' I forgot what Diddle was like."
The No. 22-ranked Hilltoppers got the crowd into the match early and kept them there throughout in a brisk three-set victory that took just over an hour to complete. Briggs, the team's outstanding fifth-year outside hitter, played her usual leading role by tallying a match-high 11 kills to go along with four aces, three digs and two blocks while tallying a .588 hitting percentage.
Tuesday was a night for all the Tops to shine, as early leads in all the sets allowed coach Travis Hudson to liberally substitute and tinker with the lineup.
"One of the hardest things to do in this game is when you're running players in and out and you're changing lineups a lot, it's hard to have any kind of rhythm because usually the lineup kind of stays where it is," Hudson said. "You get in this flow and you know if I play beside Paige every day I know what ball she's going to take, she knows what I'm going to take. And when you start running kids in and out, very often it really chops up the game and you lose your rhythm. I actually was very, very pleased with the way our team stayed locked in throughout."
WKU (3-1) blasted out to a commanding lead in the first set, taking a 14-3 advantage with a six-point run highlighted by redshirt freshman middle hitter Logan Grevengoad's two kills and a block in the stretch.
Junior Kennadee Coyle closed out the lopsided first-set win with a kill.
Belmont (1-3) pushed out to a rare 2-0 lead to open the second set, but Briggs answered with a pair of aces – part of a season-high 13-ace output for the team – and later delivered a kill that put her team up 11-5 and prompted the Bruins to call a timeout.
Leading 17-8 after a kill by junior outside hitter Kaylee Cox, the Tops capped a 9-1 run to stretch their lead to 21-8. Belmont rallied for three straight points after another timeout, but closed out the set with with four straight points.
"I think our team allowed me to work on things," Hudson said. "Early on, we went away from the things that we've been doing well. It almost felt like a spring match to me in certain ways. We went away from some of the things that we've been doing well and started working on things that we might need this weekend or the following weekend. It's just a rare opportunity to be able to do that and our team gave me that chance by jumping out to those early leads."
Belmont hung closer in the third set, keeping the score tied at 14-all before kills by redshirt sophomore setter Callie Bauer, Grevengoed and Cox followed by an ace by redshirt sophomore defensive specialist Kelsey Brangers created some separation.
The Bruins whittled that to two points, but WKU kept the pressure on before closing out the match on a Belmont hitting error.
"I'm excited that we took a step forward," Hudson said. "We were able to play everybody, work on a lot of things and we're a better team now than we were two hours again and that's important."
Cox added eight kills and freshman middle hitter Gabby Weihe tallied five kills as WKU stretched its all-time record against Belmont to a perfect 22-0.
Hudson was most impressed by his team's offensive efficiency after a more ragged showing in last weekend's season-opening matches at the Flyer Invitational hosted by Dayton. WKU opened that tournament with an impressive four-set win against then-No. 12 Marquette, but followed with a three-set loss to host Dayton later that day in a sweltering gym with no air conditioning. WKU regrouped the following day to take a three-set win against Drake.
"We were uncharacteristically high in attack errors this past weekend," Hudson said. "We've been one of the top offensive teams in the country, year in and year out in terms of efficiency. And last weekend in the Dayton match alone, we had 27 hitting errors. That's like two matches' worth for us. And to look down and see in a three-set match we only had seven hitting errors makes me very happy.
"... And then just the balance. Everybody up and down the lineup played their role and did a good job tonight, so it's certainly one to build on."
The Tops face a similar scenario this weekend to the Dayton experience at the Penn State Invitational with two matches on Friday – first against a tough Colgate squad, then a showdown with No. 14 Penn State. WKU will close out tournament play Saturday morning against James Madison.
One big difference between this weekend's tournament and the last, though – Penn State's Rec Hall as A/C.
"That will help," Hudson said. "You know, I'm not a big excuse person but that was a factor, it just was. In that Dayton tournament in the heat that we were playing in, no team that was playing their second match of the day won in the entire tournament. It just zapped the energy out of you to play there. So with it being a better climate at Rec Hall, we know the challenge going to be great but this team is built for this stuff."