The No. 22 Western Kentucky volleyball team handled business in its Conference USA opener.
The Lady Toppers played their most complete game of the season and dominated Florida Atlantic 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-7) on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena to move to 6-0 on the season.
"A little bit of a sluggish start for us I thought out of the gate. I didn't like some of the things I saw early, but we locked in pretty quickly and were awfully, awfully good the rest of the match," WKU coach Travis Hudson said. "I thought we really controlled it on our side and I thought we did one of the hardest things there is to do in this game, which is really stay sharp even though you're playing with a pretty comfortable lead. I thought that was a real sign of maturity from our team."
WKU posted an efficient day offensively, hitting at a .452 clip with Paige Briggs and Lauren Matthews each collecting double-digit kills, and were helped by 31 assists from Nadia Dieudonne, who has claimed the league's Setter of the Week award each of the first two weeks this season.
Briggs finished with a match-high 13 kills and added 10 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Matthews finished with 11 kills, and Katie Isenbarger added nine while posting a .643 hitting percentage.
"Today was extraordinary offensively. I don't think we can hope to hit that every day," Hudson said. "I think one of the things we do a good job of is staying so low error. To take 84 swings in a three-set match and only have four hitting errors is pretty extraordinary."
WKU held FAU (0-3 overall, 0-1 C-USA) to a .022 hitting percentage and just 10 kills over the final two sets – six in the second and four in the third. Stephanie Young led the Owls with eight kills, seven assists and seven digs.
FAU kept the match close early in the first set, tying it 8-all after back-to-back aces from Young, but WKU followed with a 5-0 run and didn't trail for the remainder. Matthews tallied six kills in the set, including the final point.
"I honestly think we weren't necessarily as locked in as we needed to be," Isenbarger said. "I don't know why, but it took a couple points to really get ourselves into it, and we were not happy with ourselves after that first set regardless of the score – we're not worried about that right now.
"The last two sets we're really happy with ourselves because we came out of that first set not as locked in and we really focused on that and got the job done."
Hudson wanted his team to be aggressive in its serve heading into the weekend, and it paid off over the final two sets. The Lady Toppers finished with three aces in each – Ashley Hood had three and Hallie Shelton had two – to only two service errors in the match.
"I think serving played a really key part of us spreading out those last two matches," Hood said. "Hallie had a run of like 10 points or something, and I think that's really key for us moving forward, and I just think we all really got to work this week and were confident in putting pressure on the other team tonight and hopefully tomorrow."
The Lady Toppers used an 8-1 run in the second set to grow their lead to double digits at 15-5, and closed it by scoring seven of the final nine points to take it 25-11.
WKU posted a .625 hitting percentage in the final set, and reeled off nine straight points early behind the serve of Shelton to take a 12-1 lead. From there, the Lady Toppers closed it 25-7 – the lowest point total the team has allowed in a set and the second time it hasn't allowed double-digit points in a set this season.
The two teams are scheduled to play again Monday at noon at E.A. Diddle Arena.
