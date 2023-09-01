In another AVCA top-25 matchup in college volleyball, the No. 22-ranked Western Kentucky and No. 14 Penn State squared off in Rec Hall with the host Nittany Lions taking a 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18) win Friday night in University Park, Pa.
WKU junior transfer Kaylee Cox hit double-digit kills to go along with double-digit digs, while junior Kenadee Coyle added 10 kills to go with 14 from the match earlier.
With the absence of fifth-year Paige Briggs on the court, sophomore Callahan Wiegandt earned her first career start, while freshman Izzy Van De Wiele recorded her first collegiate kills – earning six on the evening in front of a crowd of 2,535.
In the first set, WKU (4-2) trailed 14-12 to the Nittany Lions before a 4-0 run changed the match and called for a Penn State timeout. In the run, Coyle and Shannon Keck recorded kills, while the two along with Weihe stuffed blocks up at the net for a 16-14 lead. Working with the home court, Penn State answere with three more points before WKU would tie the frame 18 apiece with a Coyle and Logan Grevengoed kill on the right side.
WKU gained three straight at the 20-point mark that featured a Weihe kill along with one of Cox’s 13 kills of the evening. The Hilltoppers won the opening set off of a Cox service ace to the back line.
The Tops struggled to reach the board after switching sides of the net as the Nittany Lions opened the second set on a 6-0 run. The Hilltoppers gained some momentum with three straight points -- a Cox kill and block, and Callie Bauer kill. After the largest gap in the set at the 10-4 mark, WKU went on a 4-0 run with another Cox kill and three back-to-back Nittany Lion attacking errors.
The Tops stayed within three before Penn State (1-2) went on a run with a Hilltopper service error, block, and service ace and it was a six-point contest. Battling back-and-forth on the court, Van De Wiele recorded her first kill as a middle hitter to get WKU back within 23-17 mark before the Nittany Lions closed out the set.
Down 13-9 in the third set, WKU bounced back with five straight points featuring two Weihe kills, a Coyle kill and Cox kill to tie the set at 17. Penn State pressed on the Toppers with six straight points, eventually leading them to 25 before WKU.
Penn State used a a 3-1 run to take a 9-6 lead in the fourth set. The Hilltoppers were never able to catch up, and after a 3-0 run at 21 points for Penn State, the Tops and Nittany Lions rallied back and forth to the final points, before a Hilltopper service error wrapped up the ranked match.
The Hilltoppers close out play in the Penn State Invitational on Saturday morning against James Madison.