If there was one criticism from No. 22 Western Kentucky's Conference USA opener against Florida Atlantic on Sunday, it was a somewhat sluggish start, but the same couldn't be said for the second meeting of the series.
The Lady Toppers opened the second match with one of the best sets in program history before again sweeping the Owls 3-0 (25-5, 25-15, 25-15) Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena to stay unbeaten on the season.
"Coming off a convincing win yesterday, it’s really difficult – as you’ve seen around the country – to bounce back and be sharp again the next day and I thought we were very emphatically able to do that today," WKU coach Travis Hudson said.
WKU (7-0 overall, 2-0 C-USA) was coming off an impressive offensive showing in the first match, where it posted a .452 hitting percentage and got better with each set, holding FAU (0-4, 0-2) to just seven points in the third.
The success rolled into Monday.
Behind the serve of defensive specialist Ashley Hood, WKU reeled off the first seven points and grew its lead to 14-1 with Hallie Shelton coming to the service line. WKU hit. 474 in the set, had six blocks and held FAU to a minus .323 hitting percentage on the way to the 25-5 decision.
"To this point, our best servers on our team have been Hallie Shelton and Ashley Hood, and we started in a rotation where that was the first two servers we put to the service line, and I think that was very impactful to getting us off to a great start," Hudson said.
The set was the second WKU held FAU to single digits in the series, and the third time the Lady Toppers have held an opponent to single digits in a set this season. WKU claimed the final set Jan. 24 against Mercer 25-9 after dropping the third set – the only set the Lady Toppers haven't won through seven matches. WKU fell to No. 23 in the AVCA rankings released following Monday's match.
The five points allowed is the fewest for the program in any match since joining C-USA – WKU allowed just six to Charlotte in its opening match of the 2017 C-USA Tournament – and is the program's lowest total in the rally-scoring era (since 2001).
"It's really an amazing experience to be able to do that," WKU senior outside hitter Kayland Jackson said. "It's a very, very hard thing to do in the game of volleyball, because in volleyball you make so many mistakes and it's just part of the game. It just shows how locked in we were."
WKU again got out to a 7-0 lead in the second set, before FAU rallied to get back within two at 11-9. The Lady Toppers followed with an 8-1 run to make it 19-10 after an ace from Shelton, before closing the set 25-15 on a kill from Jackson, who finished the match with eight kills and the series with 12 kills and a team-high .579 hitting percentage.
FAU stayed close at the beginning of the third and tied the set 10-all, but WKU again rumbled ahead behind the serving of Hood and Shelton – of the 75 rallies resulting in WKU points, 49.3% started with a serve from one of the two – to go on a 14-1 run, before Paige Briggs ended the set 25-15 and match with a kill.
WKU finished the series with a combined .422 hitting percentage across the two matches with the Owls and had three players – Jackson, Lauren Matthews and Katie Isenbarger – hit at least .500, with Briggs just behind at .488. Matthews led WKU on Monday with 10 kills and five of WKU's 10 blocks and Briggs added nine kills and two blocks. Nadia Dieudonne had 29 assists, and Logan Kael posed a match-high 11 digs.
"In order to get in system, to get good swings to hit – that kind of percentage – it all comes down to our ball control players and our defensive players," said WKU freshman middle hitter Sam Canner, who had three kills Monday. "Our coaches have definitely really focused on that in practice, playing small balls – like free balls and tips – so that we can stay in offense. They're just always working really hard with serve receive and obviously on the offensive standpoint, we put so much work into that every day at practice, so it's really paid off for us."
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to travel to Old Dominion for two matches next weekend, starting Sunday at 11 a.m. CT.
Scherine Dahoue led FAU with six kills. The Owls are scheduled to host Middle Tennessee next weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.