Western Kentucky rightside hitter Kenadee Coyle had a career morning with 14 kills in the Hilltoppers' 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23) victory over reigning Patriot League champion Colgate on Friday in the Penn State Invitational in University Park, Pa.
As a team hitting .375 in the fourth set, WKU (4-1) also collected seven service aces from the line and out-blocked the Raiders in Rec Hall.
Redshirt freshman Logan Grevengoed tallied a .273 hitting clip and eight kills and four blocks off the net. Freshman Gabby Weihe gained her fifth career start to add with seven kills and four more blocks in the front row.
The Tops grabbed a 5-3 lead in the opening set after a 4-0 run that featured an Abby Schaefer ace and kill from Grevengoed in the middle. Colgate bounced back with four straight points until the Hilltoppers gained four of their own. Freshman Gabby Weihe delivered back-to-back kills from the middle to energize WKU into five straight points and a nine-point lead in the set. The Hilltoppers ultimately closed it out with a Paige Briggs kill.
Opening set two just as she finished the first, Briggs and the Tops got things going with a kill from the fifth-year player, followed by a Weihe solo block and Colgate attacking error. An even match at the start, Colgate and WKU fought back and forth until WKU hit nine points on the board and led in to a 4-0 run with kills from Briggs and Grevengoed. The Hilltoppers took their largest lead of the set at 17-9 from a kill off the hand of Kaylee Cox.
The Raiders answered with four straight, but a Schaefer ace to hit 20 points kept momentum for WKU en route to the eventual set win.
A Colgate kill from Frances Torres opened up the third frame and a grittier match between the two. The Raiders led on a 4-1 run before Weihe from the middle broke it up. Both the Hilltoppers and Raiders battled, never straying away from three points from each other until the very end. Kills from Briggs, Weihe and setter Callie Bauer with sideout points would end the scoring for WKU after taking a 22-18 lead. Colgate then carried out a 7-0 run on the home bench side to push the match into a fourth set.
Colgate took the fourth-set lead after back-to-back two-point runs for a five-point advantage before the Tops called for a timeout. WKU caught up in a 3-0 run, all led by kills from Coyle, and stayed just close behind until a push through kill off the hand of Briggs tied the set at 17.
WKU (4-1) gained another small lead from Coyle at 19-18 before Colgate had the set at 22-21 in the Raiders’ favor. Taking the match, a Grevengoed kill, Cox ace and sideout point was the final 3-0 run for the Tops to take the first match of the Penn State Invitational.
The Hilltoppers were scheduled to face host Penn State, ranked No. 14 in the latest AVCA poll, late Friday.