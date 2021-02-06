Western Kentucky's volleyball season couldn't have started much better through five matches.
The team sits at 5-0 with only one lost set, has moved up to No. 22 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings, has received numerous personal league awards and has won its matches in a variety of ways.
But with Conference USA play starting Sunday and Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena with noon matches against Florida Atlantic, the Lady Toppers are looking inward and trying to find ways to improve.
"It's going to take continuing to remain critical of themselves," WKU coach Travis Hudson said. "We can't just fall in love with getting a win or not getting a win. It can't be that kind of spring for us. With only playing one team a week, not playing any mid-weeks, all those kinds of things, we've got to have a critical eye looking at ourselves on film and figuring out the areas that we can be better at.
"The idea is to fix things and get better before they cost you a match. You hear coaches say, 'I'd much rather learn from a win,' and that's what we're trying to do right now. We're winning, but we're looking very critical at film on Monday and trying to come back and be better at things for the next week."
WKU was picked by league coaches to win C-USA's East Division this season, and enters the conference slate without a loss to a C-USA opponent since falling to Southern Miss in the opening round of the 2018 league tournament. WKU went a perfect 14-0 against league opponents last season to claim the league title.
The Lady Toppers swept FAU (0-2) the last time the two met in the 2019 tournament semifinals, and claimed a 3-1 victory earlier in the season in Boca Raton, Fla. WKU is unbeaten in 25 matches all-time against FAU.
The Owls fell to UCF and Stetson 3-1 in their two matches this season, and feature a young team with no seniors and only two juniors.
"Just a team that's trying to figure themselves out a little bit," Hudson said. "When you look at them on an individual basis, they have some very talented pieces, but they haven't collectively played with great rhythm yet, but that's 100% to be expected when you're as young as they are right now. That's what you see.
"They're a team I'm glad to be playing earlier rather than later, because you know every single day that goes by with a young, talented team, they're going to get better and better, and that's not to say that it won't be a challenge this weekend because it will, but (head coach) Fernanda's (Nelson) a really good coach and with those young kids, they're just going to get better week by week as they get a little more cohesive and figure out who they are and who's going to do what at different times."
WKU shined defensively last weekend in its final nonconference matches before the start of league play, beating both Saint Louis and Evansville in straight sets. Entering the weekend, the Lady Toppers rank 11th nationally in opponent hitting percentage (.105) and 12th in blocks per set (2.94)
WKU has been just as good offensively, and holds the No. 2 spot in hitting percentage nationally at .372 and 37th in kills per set at 13.75. It's run through Nadia Dieudonne, who's coming off her second C-USA Setter of the Week honor in as many weeks, and ranks in the top 25 in the country with 11.25 assists per set.
"Honestly, I think them just showing how good they are so far already just shows how dynamic of a team we are," Dieudonne said. "We don't have to rely on a certain person to get us out of a rotation because everyone is capable of doing it."
WKU is scheduled to follow this weekend's series against FAU with two games at Old Dominion Feb. 14-15.
