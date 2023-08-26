Western Kentucky's volleyball team regrouped from a loss to Dayton on Friday as the 24th-ranked Hilltoppers earned their first three-set sweep of the season with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-22) win over Drake on Saturday at the Flyer Invitational in Dayton, Ohio. 

