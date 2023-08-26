Western Kentucky's volleyball team regrouped from a loss to Dayton on Friday as the 24th-ranked Hilltoppers earned their first three-set sweep of the season with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-22) win over Drake on Saturday at the Flyer Invitational in Dayton, Ohio.
WKU redshirt sophomore setter Callie Bauer marked a perfect afternoon at the net, earning nine kills – tied for most of the match along with Logan Grevengoed – off 16 attempts for a .563 hitting clip. The Michigan native also added along 32 assists and a dig.
A 6-1 run helped WKU (2-1) build a 18-11 lead in the first set. In the run, Bauer shot back-to-back setter dump kills over the Bulldog defense in the front line. Katie Howard picked up one of her two service aces, while Paige Briggs tallied a kill on the outside. Back-to-back killsby Briggs helped the Hilltoppers reach 20, while a rally between both teams would end with a Kaylee Cox solo block at the net to end the set.
Two Grevengoed kills and a kill from Cox pushed the Tops to an early 7-4 lead in the second set. WKU extended the lead with another three-point push with kills from Bauer, Briggs and another ace from Howard.
After a 20-13 Hilltopper lead, Drake (0-2) scored four straight with two blocks and two Hilltopper attacking errors. Western Kentucky broke their streak off of a Bauer dump over the net for a kill and a Briggs service ace. The Tops closed on a 3-1 run capped by a Grevengoed kill.
A block from Grevengoed and Bauer helped the Tops to an 11-8 lead in the third set. Drake pulled even at 17-all and more 2-0 rallies on both sides had the score knotted at 20.
The Hilltoppers pushed out a 3-0 run to advance closer to 25, including more kills from Cox and Briggs. WKU collectively hit .433 in the frame for a 25-22 final score.
WKU hosts Belmont in the Tops' home opener on Tuesday. Match time is 6 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.