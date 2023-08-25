No. 24-ranked Western Kentucky earned the first upset of NCAA women’s volleyball season with a 3-1 (25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21) victory over AVCA preseason No. 12 Marquette for the first match of the Flyer Invitational, hosted by Dayton on Friday in Dayton, Ohio.
Dropping only the second frame, the Tops hit .242 from the net and picked up eight service aces and seven blocks.
Freshman middle hitter Gabby Weihe and junior transfer Kaylee Cox both earned their first career starts for WKU, while both Logan Grevengoed and Kelsey Brangers finally came back to the court after last season battling with injuries. Twelve of the 13 players on the WKU roster saw action for the morning matchup.
WKU gained the first two points of the match off of a Marquette service error and block assist courtesy of Kenadee Coyle and Weihe. The Golden Eagles later went on a 7-1 run, building the largest gap in the set 7-3.
The Tops rallied with kills from the front row of Paige Briggs, Grevengoed and Cox and also mixed in a defensive kill from Abby Schaefer and a Cox service ace to tie at 10. WKU went on to gain three straight before Marquette cut off the run.
At 17 points for the Hilltoppers, WKU went on a 4-0 run with two kills by Cox, a dump over the net from setter Callie Bauer and a block from Grevengoed and Cox to reach 20. The two top-25 teams traded points till the end until WKU solidified the first frame off of another Golden Eagles service error.
Bauer opened up on the service line in the second set with a Briggs kill, and later a service ace – catching the Golden Eagles looking behind them. Western Kentucky and Marquette stayed even keel the entire match, not straying over four points to each other the entire set.
After taking a 9-5 lead off of a four-point run for the Tops that included back-to-back service aces for Brangers, the Golden Eagles buckled down for five straight to take the lead. WKU and Marquette traded on the board, as the Hilltoppers eventually took a 20-17 lead off of a block by Grevengoed and Bauer. Marquette would pull through, keeping it tight, until a kill from Jenna Reitsma would mark 24 all and extra points for the set. Marquette managed two more from the net and even the match, 1-1.
The Tops’ slow start in the third set let Marquette take a 5-1 lead after two kills and a service error, while the Hilltoppers jumped back into the match with a kill from Cox and attacking error on Marquette.
WKU rallied, tying the frame 10-all with a Katie Howard service ace. The two teams would trade back and forth until Marquette gained the edge with four straight and a 22-20 lead.
WKU flipped the script to take four of their own with kills from Coyle and Grevengoed. A Marquette attacking error would seal 25 points in the set and the match lead for the Hilltoppers.
Wrapping up the match, the Hilltoppers and Golden Eagles kept a tight race to 25, never falling below two points of each other until hitting nine points each from a Briggs kill on the outside. Marquette answered with a 4-0 run, leading head coach Travis Hudson to burn a timeout.
The Tops pushed, edging Marquette while they held the slight lead until WKU broke through on a 4-1 run with Grevengoed and Weihe kills. Only letting the Golden Eagles take back three more points, the Hilltoppers pushed out four straight and ended the ranked match with two kills from outside by Cox.
WKU (1-0) was slated to face host Dayton later Friday.{&end}