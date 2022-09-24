The No. 24 Western Kentucky volleyball team notched a road win in Murfreesboro, Tenn., against Middle Tennessee 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-23) on Saturday to move to 2-0 in Conference USA play.
The Hilltoppers (14-2 overall, 2-0 C-USA) hit at a .277 hitting clip, totaling 45 kills through the three frames, and added six blocks against Middle Tennessee. Lauren Matthews led WKU with 16 kills, hitting at a .448 pace herself, and Paige Briggs added another 14, to go along with two aces and eight digs – she hit another career milestone with the 1,000th dig of her career in the match. Callie Bauer had 34 assists for the Hilltoppers.
WKU limited Middle Tennessee to a .151 hitting percentage in the match. Adri Rhoda, Dasia Smith and Kayla Henley each had seven kills for the Blue Raiders. Henley and Marley Banton each had double-digit digs – Henley with 14 and Banton with 11 – and Taylor Eisert had 22 assists.
The victory came after WKU opened C-USA play Friday with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-18) win over UAB in Birmingham, Ala.
The Hilltoppers hit .495 against the Blazers. Five Hilltoppers – Matthews, Katie Isenbarger, Briggs, Bauer and Kenadee Coyle – hit over .400 against the Blazers. Briggs had 16 kills and Matthews had 11, while Bauer had seven on seven attacks to go with 36 assists.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to be back at E.A. Diddle Arena on Friday, where they will take on FIU at 6 p.m.