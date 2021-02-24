Western Kentucky’s baseball team dropped a 12-1 decision to No. 3 Vanderbilt on Wednesday in Nashville.
The Commodores finished with 13 hits against the Hilltoppers.
WKU (1-3) trailed 3-0 in the top of the third when it produced its lone run. Jackson Gray scored for the Tops on Eric Riffe’s fielder’s choice that produced a throwing error to home plate.
Gray led the Tops at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort.
Aristotle Peter started on the mound and took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) in three innings. He struck out five.
WKU is back in action Friday at home against Cincinnati. Game time at Nick Denes Field is 3 p.m.
