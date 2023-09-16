COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For a quarter and change, Western Kentucky went toe-to-toe with No. 6 Ohio State.
Then the Buckeyes delivered the knockout blow with a vicious four-touchdown combo in just more than an eight-minute span in the second quarter, blowing out the four-touchdown underdog Hilltoppers for a 63-10 final score at Ohio Stadium.
"We came here to try to win -- we played on the edge, we did all we could do to try and go out there and give ourselves a chance," WKU football coach Tyson Helton said. "Good football teams don't allow you to do that, and that's what they did today. They stopped us on fourth down, made us turn the ball over."
It all unraveled for the Tops in the second quarter. The Buckeyes busted open the contest with a wave of big plays, pushing what had been shaping up as a competitive game into a rout.
Ohio State (3-0) did it with four unanswered touchdowns to close out the first half, including one final flourish when OSU quarterback Kyle McCord connected with wideout Emeka Egbuka for the second straight time on a touchdown, this one a 14-yarder with just eight seconds left in the half that capped a three-play, 58-yard drive that pushed the lead to 32 points at the break.
That was the end of what started as at least a hopeful second quarter for WKU (2-1), which trailed just 14-10 after Malachi Corley's 2-yard TD catch with 8:10 left in the first half.
One play later, any good feelings for the Tops evaporated when Marvin Harrison Jr. got behind the WKU secondary for an untouched 75-yard touchdown reception on McCord's bomb down the middle. That was the biggest play in a big game for Harrison, who finished with five receptions and 126 yards along with that score.
It only got worse from there for WKU.
Trying to keep a drive going after Harrison's score, the Tops gambled on fourth down and came up empty. One play later, Ohio State's DeaMonte Trayanum collected the bill with a 40-yard touchdown run.
"I was rolling the dice," Helton said. "I gave them half the field to play with. I'm going for it on every fourth down that I can go for it without being totally dumb about it -- giving our team the best chance to win the game. Very easily could have punted it down there and made them go the distance, but you're not even going to have a chance to be in the game if you play it that way.
"I came here to try to win and our team came here to try to win. The scoreboard doesn't look good at all, that's an obvious thing. But we're not going to play scared either. If you want to play Ohio State and be in that game, you better live on the edge so that's what we did."
The Buckeyes made sure WKU (2-1) wasn't in the game by halftime. After Trayanum's 40-yard score, a Hilltopper fumble set up another short-field scoring chance and Ohio State cashed in with McCord (19 for 23 passing for 318 yards, 3 TDs) hooking up with Egbuka on a 15-yard TD strike -- the first of two straight, with the other coming with eight seconds left in the half. That stretched the margin to 42-10 by the break.
"We got totally out of sync -- we got in a funk in the first half and we couldn't rebound," Helton said. "If I could take a positive out of the game, I thought our defense settled down in the second half and gave up one defensive touchdown.
" ... I told the team in the locker room and I don't mind sharing it with you all -- I own about 40 of those points out there -- 35 to 40 of those points belong to me, just by my decisions of how I was going to play the game. And I put our defense at times in bad situations."
Ohio State's defense tagged on a pair of second-half touchdowns -- a fumble recovery in the end zone by Tyleik Williams with 4:38 left in the third quarter, and a 57-yard interception return for a score by Jermaine Matthews Jr. midway through the fourth. Those touchdowns sandwiched the Buckeyes' lone offensive touchdown of the second half, a 28-yard TD pass play from backup quarterback Devin Brown to Carnell Tate with 12:37 left in the game.
The Buckeyes made it a tough day for WKU's high-octane offense. Reed, who led the nation in passing last season, was just 21 of 37 passing for 207 yards with one touchdown and one interception. WKU committed four turnovers after having none in the first two games.
"They have a really good pass rush," Reed said. "They were back there all day and they were making my job look difficult. I felt like stuff was there, I felt like opportunities were there in the passing game. I felt like we were rolling, we were clicking on things and we were able to complete balls and we were throwing the ball pretty well. But their defensive line did a great job, created a lot of pressure. That's their job at the end of the day and they did a good job of it."
Ohio State rolled up 562 yards of total offense while surrendering just 284 to WKU.
The game's opening drive proved ominous for WKU, as Ohio State reeled off an eight-play, 75-yard drive finished off by a 21-yard touchdown run by TreVeyon Henderson.
In another portent, WKU tried to extend its opening drive but turned the ball over on downs at the OSU 48 -- this time, Hosea Wheeler's sack forced a fumble recovered by Deante McCray at the Tops' 44.
Given another chance, the Hilltoppers marched into the red zone before a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed them right back before they settled for Lucas Carneiro's 43-yard field goal.
Henderson's second rushing TD pushed the Buckeyes ahead 14-3, but Reed answered with the TD throw to Corley (eight catches for 88 yards, 1 TD).
That proved the high point for the Hilltoppers.
"We were there with them, but it was early in the game and eventually they just had a couple quick scores and kind of pulled away," Reed said. "We didn't get much rolling on offense, so it kind of got ugly pretty quickly. With a team as talented as they are, it can get ugly quick. It's just on us for not putting together drives and not being able to stop them."
WKU is back in action Saturday, Sept. 23 at Troy. Game time is 11 a.m. CT.