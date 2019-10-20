Western Kentucky volleyball continued its tear through the 2019 season with its NCAA-best 16th sweep of the year as the Lady Toppers downed UTSA in straight sets to improve to 21-1 on the season and remain perfect in Conference USA action.
Lauren Matthews and Paige Briggs peppered the Roadrunners by combining for 23 kills and a .417 hitting clip. UTSA became the fourth team of the season that the WKU defense held to a sub-.100 hitting percent.
“I’m really, really pleased with how we performed today,” head coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “We had a lot of respect for UTSA, coming in, they were in the top-65 of the RPI this week. We know they can play, they have a history and tradition of winning volleyball. We knew we were going to have to be ready to play today and certainly I think our kids were.”
WKU improved to 21-1 to add to the start in Lady Topper history with its 17th-straight win. The Tops are now 7-0 at the halfway point in league play.
The day opened with WKU striking first and then working all the way out to a 15-4 advantage. WKU worked at a .379 offensive clip while limiting UTSA to a .030 mark in the 25-10 first set win. Matthews had five kills on five swings in the frame while Briggs added four more strikes.
In the second set, WKU worked to a 20-7 advantage before taking a 2-0 lead in the match with a 25-13 victory. WKU racked up five of its 10 blocks in the second frame led by Matthews’ three.
UTSA came back firing in the third set and hit double digits first with a 12-10 lead, forcing the Tops to use a timeout. Out of the break, WKU scored four of the next five points to force a UTSA stoppage. From there, WKU would be the first to 20 by the slimmest of margins. UTSA pulled within two at 23-21 but Briggs would find the floor for her 10th kill of the match before the sides traded points for the final 25-22 margin.
Matthews led WKU in kills with 13 while working at a .522 rate and adding three blocks. Briggs notched another double-digit kill effort as well with 10 to go along with a .320 hitting percentage, five blocks, five digs, an ace and an assist.
Kayland Jackson operated at a .467 hitting clip and struck for eight kills.
The WKU defense held strong against the Roadrunners and tallied 43 digs while holding the second-place UTSA squad to a .083 hitting percentage on the match. Logan Kael notched nine digs while Emma Kowalkowski added eight. Every Lady Topper that saw the court tallied at least one dig.
