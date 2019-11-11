Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TONIGHT, FOLLOWED BY COLD... RAIN WILL CHANGE TO SNOW LATER TONIGHT BEHIND A STRONG COLD FRONT. LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF A DUSTING TO AS MUCH AS AN INCH ARE FORECAST ACROSS SOUTHERN KENTUCKY, MAINLY ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. PRECIPITATION IS LARGELY EXPECTED TO END BY SUNRISE TUESDAY BEFORE THE MORNING COMMUTE, HOWEVER A FEW SLICK SPOTS MAY STILL BE AROUND AS TEMPERATURES DROP INTO THE LOW AND MID 20S. WIND CHILL VALUES DURING THIS TIME WILL BE A CONCERN AS VALUES DIP INTO THE TEENS.