No. 22 Western Kentucky battled to a five-set volleyball upset at No. 17 Rice on Sunday, extending the Lady Toppers’ win streak to 22 straight matches.
In a match that saw 38 ties and 13 lead changes, WKU prevailed as four Lady Toppers turned in double-digit kill performances and three players recorded double-digit digs.
“When we were up 2-0, I walked in our huddle and said, ‘I fully anticipate this going five,’ ” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “You know what Rice is, you know they’re so talented. Seeing them in person, they’re even better than I thought they were. They’re so talented and they play such good defense and they’re so well coached.
“We knew it was going to be a battle. I’m just really proud of our young team for just hanging in there. (Rice) really turned the momentum in sets three and four. I thought we came out in set five, and we weren’t more aggressive than them, we just met them in terms of aggressiveness and it was anybody’s match heading into that last set.”
With the 3-2 (25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 18-25, 16-14) victory, WKU improved to 26-1 overall and 12-0 in Conference USA play. Sunday’s win in Houston snapped Rice’s 20-match home win streak, which ranked as the third-longest mark in the nation. WKU has now ended three of the NCAA’s top-10 longest home win streaks.
No. 17 Rice moved to 22-2 with the loss and is now 11-1 in league play. The Lady Toppers’ win snapped the Owls’ 13-match win streak.
“I think when everybody looked at this matchup and saw it coming; it was fitting that it went five, it was fitting that it was 16-14,” Hudson said of the five-set battle. “If we play them 10 times, we’re probably going to each win five of them. It’s two very good teams. But, our young kids just have a specialness about them. They’re not going to back down.
“Even in sets three and four when Rice put it to us pretty good, we didn’t stop playing, Rice just really raised their level. So, I think it was a great showcase for Conference USA volleyball, and I hope that both of us can put that on display again as we move forward into December.”
Rice scored the first point of the day, but WKU was the first to double digits, breaking a 9-all tie in the opening frame. WKU worked out to a 16-13 lead to force the hosts to call a timeout before Rice knotted the score at 17. From there, the Lady Toppers pushed ahead to a 20-18 advantage and force the Owls’ second timeout. WKU finished strong, taking the opening frame 25-20, after scoring six of the final eight points.
In the second set, Rice was the first into double digits with a two-point lead before the Owls pushed their advantage to three at 13-10. At that point, WKU used a 4-0 run to take the lead. The Tops forced a Rice timeout at 17-15 and the Owls knotted the match back up at 17 and again at 20. From there, Sophia Cerino struck for her eighth kill of the day before a Rice attack error gave WKU the 22-20 lead. Following the Owls’ second timeout, Cerino struck for another ace as WKU would close the set on a 3-1 run for the 25-21 victory.
Rice won its first set of the day with a 25-19 third-frame victory. WKU called for timeouts trailing 9-6 and 13-8 before the Owls pushed all the way out to a 17-9 advantage. The Lady Tops battled back and pulled within five at 19-14 and fought off a pair of set points before the Owls claimed the frame.
In the first set that did not see any ties or lead changes, Rice led wire-to-wire in the fourth frame. The Owls claimed the set 25-18 on .410 hitting in the frame.
Fifth-set action from the Tudor Fieldhouse did not disappoint. After Lauren Matthews struck for the Tops’ first three points and a 3-2 WKU lead, Rice battled back and owned an 8-5 advantage when the teams switched sides. From there, the sides traded points before WKU went on a 3-0 run to knot the match at 9-all and force a Rice timeout. The Owls called their second timeout trailing 12-11 and responded with back-to-back points out of the break forcing an immediate WKU stoppage.
At that point, WKU scored four of the final five points with two kills from Paige Briggs and a match-ending strike from Cerino for the 16-14 final margin.
Sunday’s win over No. 17 Rice was WKU’s first win over a top-25 team since Sept. 15, 2017, at No. 25 Ohio State. WKU is now 7-17 all-time playing against ranked opponents.
Nadia Dieudonne registered her sixth double double of the season with 60 assists and 16 digs. She added five kills, four blocks and an ace.
Matthews finished with 17 kills on .314 hitting including five kills in the fifth set. She added six blocks and a dig.
Cerino tallied a season-high 16 kills on .424 hitting to go along with three blocks, three digs and three aces.
Briggs tallied 11 kills and 10 digs for her 13th double-double of the season.
Kayland Jackson was WKU’s fourth hitter in double digits with 10 kills.
Logan Kael racked up a season-high 22 digs to lead three Tops into double digits in the category. Dieudonne finished with 16 and Briggs added 10.
WKU returns home to close out the regular-season with Louisiana Tech and UAB visiting this week. The Lady Toppers will take on the Lady Techsters on Thursday night in E.A. Diddle Arena before hosting senior day on Saturday against UAB.{&end}
