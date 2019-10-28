Western Kentucky's volleyball team notched its second sweep of the weekend and 17th of the season with Sunday’s 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-20) victory at Charlotte.
The 23rd-ranked Lady Toppers had a trio of players record double-digit kills en route to the victory. Nadia Dieudonne matched the 2019 NCAA three-set match season high with 49 assists in the win as WKU is now 23-1 overall and has won its last 19 matches.
WKU is off to the best start in program history. WKU is now 9-0 in Conference USA matches as well. Charlotte fell to 13-12 overall and 2-6 in league play with the loss.
Lauren Matthews and Paige Briggs each finished with 15 kills while Kayland Jackson added 12. Sophia Cerino added eight more kills in addition to a pair of service aces.
Logan Kael matched her season-best 18 digs while Briggs (12) and Emma Kowalkowski (11) joined her in double digits. WKU out-dug the 49ers 63-44 while limiting the hosts to a .189 hitting clip.
The WKU offense worked at a .315 clip led by a .407 rate from Matthews. Over the final two sets, the sophomore 12 kills against just one error.
Nadia Dieudonne helped the Lady Topper offense to its 14th match of hitting at a .300 or better clip. The junior transfer racked up 49 assists. She added seven digs and a block in the win.
WKU will return home this weekend for one of its three remaining home matches. UTEP will visit town for a Friday night contest with the first serve scheduled for 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.