The question Travis Hudson will get asked all week is the one he can’t answer until next Sunday.
It’s also his least favorite.
“Where do you think you’re going to go?” Hudson said he’ll get asked all week. “That part, I don’t have any part of.”
The work is done and Western Kentucky has done everything to build a resume Hudson and WKU’s administration believes is worthy of being one of the 16 host sites for the first two rounds of next week’s NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
The No. 19 Lady Toppers on Sunday added another mark on their nearly perfect season by winning the Conference USA Tournament title in a five-set win over No. 21 Rice in Houston. WKU (31-1 overall, 14-0 C-USA) leads the nation in wins, winning percentage (.969) consecutive wins (27) and sweeps (22).
“There’s been a lot of things that’s happened over the last month or so in our program that has really meant huge steps forward for our program,” Hudson said. “The crowds we had in here the last two matches and the crowd you envision would show up in Diddle Arena for volleyball if we were to host would be something special to see and certainly an advantage for our kids.”
WKU’s work in the regular season ensured it would reach the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happened in the C-USA Tournament. But the Lady Toppers still rolled with sweeps over Middle Tennessee and Florida Atlantic to set up the inevitable rematch with Rice. WKU won in a five-set battle two weeks ago to hand the then 17th-ranked Owls their first conference loss.
WKU grappled with Rice again to a five-set battle, this time winning the fifth set more decisively 15-9.
On top of WKU’s No. 19 ranking in the latest AVCA Coach’s Poll, the Lady Toppers moved up to No. 15 in the latest RPI. Hudson alluding to the potential crowd in Diddle Arena is drawn from the crowds during WKU’s last two home matches. After averaging around 600 in home attendance through the season, the Lady Toppers drew nearly double that or more to close the regular season.
WKU has never been granted a bid to host the NCAA Volleyball Tournament, and the Lady Toppers have historically drawn unfavorable destinations with two trips to Palo Alto, Calif., to Stanford in 2012 and 2016. They went to Utah in 2015, Champaign, Ill., on four other occasions, Lincoln, Neb., in 2007, Louisville in 2005 and Hawaii for their first NCAA Tournament trip in 2002.
But their draw shifted toward their liking in 2017 in Lexington. WKU went to the University of Kentucky and swept Notre Dame and lost a five-set thriller to the host Wildcats in the second round.
Hudson doesn’t want to talk about the idea of hosting until the selection show makes it official Sunday. The work is already done.
“We’ve done what we can as a team, our administration has done what they can in terms of putting in the bid and all that,” Hudson said. “There’s a lot of moving parts in that. Do I think our team deserves to? Sure, I bet you could find 40 other coaches that think their team deserves to as well. We’ve proven we’re awfully good here in Diddle Arena and we’ve proven we can go into hostile environments and play.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.