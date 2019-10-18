Western Kentucky volleyball locked down its 20th-straight 20-win season with Friday night’s sweep at Middle Tennessee. The Lady Toppers are the first team in the NCAA to achieve 20 wins in 2019 while also leading the country with 14 sweeps.
“Not our cleanest but we did a lot of good things," head coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. "It’s hard to come into your rival’s place on a Friday night and play well but I thought we settled as the match went along. … You can’t complain when you come on the road and win in three so we’ll take it.”
WKU’s win in Murfreesboro pushed the Lady Toppers to 20-1 overall on the season and 6-0 in Conference USA play. WKU has now won 16 straight matches, another mark that leads the nation. Middle Tennessee dropped to 7-13 on the season and 1-5 in C-USA.
After back-and-forth play to open the match, WKU reeled off 13 of 14 points to push ahead to a double-digit advantage. WKU closed the frame with three aces, 11 kills and a .333 hitting percentage after securing the opening frame by a 25-15 decision.
Set two saw the sides even at 9 before WKU broke into double digits first to take an 11-9 lead. From there, Middle Tennessee worked ahead to a 15-14 lead, forcing a Lady Topper timeout. Out of the break, WKU reciprocated a four-point run to take an 18-15 lead and closed out the frame for a 25-19 second-set win. Through two sets, Lauren Matthews led the match with seven kills while Kayland Jackson posted five.
Out of the break, WKU jumped out to a 10-6 lead and would push that to a 14-9 margin by the time MTSU had called both of its timeouts. Avri Davis and Lauren Matthews would team up for a jaw-dropping block at the net to give WKU a 19-10 lead before the team closed the match with the 25-14 set three victory.
WKU has now won 14-consecutive matches over the Blue Raiders and leads the all-time series 49-16.
WKU continues to build upon the best start in program history with its 20-1 record. With 20 wins, the Lady Topper program also becomes just the fifth team in the NCAA with an active 20-win season streak of 20 seasons or better. Joining WKU on that list are Nebraska (44), Penn State (42), Florida (28) and Colorado State (24).
“Twenty wins, 20-straight years; I have trouble getting my mind around it,” Hudson said. “I only coached five years before then and two of those were a 7-26 year and 9-22 year so we’ve come an awful long way. It’s great that it’s alumni weekend on The Hill this weekend because this program has always been about all the players that and have worn the jersey and to accomplish something like that that’s been over a 20-year span is pretty special.”
