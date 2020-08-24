A new name is being added to the Western Kentucky men's basketball roster, and it's a familiar one.
Noah Stansbury, son of WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, has graduated high school early, reclassified and joined the Hilltoppers as a walk-on for the 2020-21 season, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Monday.
The guard was the third-leading scorer last year as a junior on a 17-14 Greenwood High School team that lost to Bowling Green 77-63 in the District 14 semifinals. Stansbury averaged 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds. He shot 44.1% (109-of-247) from the field and 37.7% (78-for-207) from 3-point range. His 78 made 3-pointers were most on the team -- the second-most were from Marc Grant, the son of WKU assistant coach Marcus Grant, who had 70.
Stansbury scored a season-high 28 points in Greenwood's 73-52 victory over South Warren on Dec. 20. He was 7-for-11 from beyond the arc, with four of those makes coming in the opening quarter.
“Noah is special. He’s a young man that’s a coach’s dream,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said after the game. “The things he does off the ball – he’s a floor general playing the shooting guard position. That’s extremely rare."
Bailey Conrad -- a 6-foot-7 forward who averaged 18.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 blocks as a senior at Christian Academy of Indiana -- also recently joined the team as a freshman walk-on.
The two join an incoming class that features freshmen Kylen Milton and Dayvion McKnight. WKU has also welcomed Kevin Osawe, a junior college transfer from Vincennes University, and Luke Frampton, a sharpshooting transfer from Davidson who will need a waiver from the NCAA to compete.
Rick Stansbury's oldest son, Isaac Stansbury, is a sophomore at Mississippi State, where the latter practiced with the team in the 2019-20 season but did not see any game action. Rick Stansbury, who is entering his fifth season at WKU, is Mississippi State’s all-time winningest basketball coach with a 293-166 record over 14 seasons from 1999-2012.
