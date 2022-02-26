Western Kentucky's softball team secured its seventh-straight win to open the Hilltopper Spring Fling on Friday with a 5-0 win over Dayton.
Shelby Nunn worked a complete game in the circle, helping WKU to its first shutout win of the season. At the plate, Brylee Hage and Abby Newman recorded 2-for-3 days, combing for four of the Tops' seven hits.
"Nunn had great command and composure today," WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. "We made all of the plays we needed to in order to shut it down defensively while creating enough offense both at the plate with hits and walks and stolen bases to score enough runs to win. Abby Newman got the call and stepped up both offensively and defensively. Good team toughness today in a chilly game."
WKU improved to 9-1 with Friday's win and is now off to the best start in program history through 10 games of a season. Dayton moves to 1-5 in its second weekend of action.
Nunn earned the win, improving to a 6-1 record on the season in her fourth complete-game outing and first shutout of the season. The fifth-year righty struck out a season-best seven Flyers while allowing two hits by pitches and a walk. Dayton would strike for four hits on the game, with the final one coming back in the fifth inning.
WKU was set to host Ohio University and Illinois State on Saturday.
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.