Western Kentucky gave its record crowd Wednesday a reason to celebrate.
The Hilltoppers jumped ahead of No. 5 Alabama in the first inning and, with ace Shelby Nunn in the circle, never trailed on the way to a 3-1 victory at the WKU Softball Complex.
"Nunny shut it down first inning and it was like, 'You know what? We can really do this,' " said WKU third baseman Taylor Sanders, who went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in the game. "Then we got on the board first and scored multiple runs. It was just, 'If Nunny just pitches her game and we stay on the board, we've got this.' It was really surreal."
A fast start -- both offensively and defensively -- was key for the Hilltoppers against one of the nation's top programs.
Nunn retired the side in order in the top of the first with the help of a diving catch from Kennedy Foote -- an Alabaster, Ala., native -- in right field and a diving stop at third from Taylor Sanders, and then WKU (31-9) jumped out to an early lead.
"We were really dialed in, really focused. We did a lot of team things this week," WKU head coach Amy Tudor said. "Those two plays were huge. Kennedy Foote laying out in right field probably was a game changer and a big moment from her, being from Alabama."
Bylee Hage led off the bottom of the inning with a single to right, and after advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt from Taylor Davis, Sanders drove home the first run with a double. Bailey Curry added a two-run double off the wall in center to give the Hilltoppers a 3-0 lead.
"I was looking for just a ball across the plate and at my legs, and it was pretty much right down the middle," Curry said. "My first pitch I fouled off and was like, 'That was it.' I knew I had to stay within myself and take a deep breath and go from there, but, you know, I saw the ball down in my legs and swung as hard as I could."
WKU chased Alabama (39-9) starter Jaala Torrence from the game, and Montana Fouts -- an East Carter graduate and one of the top pitchers in the nation -- came on. Torrence finished with three runs allowed on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in 2/3 innings.
From there, a pitchers' duel ensued.
Nunn and Fouts -- who faced off previously in a 1-0 extra-inning South Warren victory in a 2017 KHSAA State Softball Tournament game -- didn't allow either offense much room to work.
Fouts shut out the Hilltoppers for the remainder, finishing with one hit allowed and two walks with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.
"Obviously Montana's a great pitcher," Nunn said. "She's competed with some of the best in the nation and I have complete respect for her. I think just going in, we just had to keep that same mindset of we have to do what we do best."
Nunn allowed just one unearned run -- the Tide scored in the top of the seventh on an RBI ground out from Jenna Lord -- on six hits with two walks in seven innings. She got out of several jams late in the game, including situations with two runners in scoring position in the fifth and with the bases loaded in the sixth, to come away with the victory. Alabama left nine runners on in the loss.
"I feel like Shelby's been with me for a long time. I'm with her every day in the bullpen. I feel comfortable calling her game," Tudor said. "She is a competitor. She's pretty chill on the mound, so you can say great composure, but she has great command and I think that she's our senior, she's been red-hot. Our pen has been good, but I felt like it was Shelby's game."
Wednesday's game came in front of a WKU Softball Complex record of 1,512 fans, and was WKU's first-ever win over Alabama in program history.
"This was a huge win for us," Tudor said. "Obviously they are a high-caliber team. I watched them compete in the World Series last year, so this is a fun moment for us. I thought we played really well, I thought we prepared really hard and we're going to try to enjoy this one."
The Tide, which were ranked No. 2 nationally before dropping two games in a three-game series at Texas A&M over the weekend, are scheduled to host Missouri in a three-game series starting May 6 to close out the regular season.
WKU is next scheduled to travel to Hattiesburg, Miss., for a three-game series this weekend, with the first game scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. The Hilltoppers lead Conference USA's East Division after taking two of three games against Marshall last weekend, and are tied with North Texas for the top league record across the entirety of C-USA.