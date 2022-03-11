Preseason Conference USA Pitcher of the Year Shelby Nunn threw a complete game to help the Western Kentucky softball team to a league-opening win over No. 24 Charlotte on Friday at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
The Hilltoppers racked up 16 hits in the 4-2 nine-inning win over the 49ers.
“I’m extremely proud of our fight today,” WKU head coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “We were resilient and Shelby was stellar. Our at bats were, for the most part, quality, with lots of different folks stepping up. We tallied 16 hits; very proud of our offense.”
The Hilltoppers climbed to 17-3 with the win and 1-0 in Conference USA play. WKU has matched the best 20-game start in program history, set by the 2004 squad.
Nunn improved to 10-2 on the season with her seventh complete game. She allowed five hits across the 140-pitch effort while tallying just one walk (intentional) and five strikeouts.
Maddie Bowlds and Abby Newman both delivered three-hit games – a career-best for Newman. TJ Webster, Taylor Davis, Jordan Ridge and Brylee Hage all recorded two-hit games.
Hage also registered a multi-RBI effort, driving in Webster and Davis in the top of the ninth for what would ultimately be the winning runs.
Stacy Payton drove in both Charlotte runs with a double in the bottom of the sixth. Amelia Wiercioch took the loss for the 49ers, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk in 4.1 innings. She struck out two batters. Lindsey Walljasper started for Charlotte allowing two runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings with four strikeouts.
The second game of the series is scheduled for noon Saturday in Charlotte.