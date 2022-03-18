The fifth-year senior pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out a career-high 12 batters in Western Kentucky's series-opening 6-0 win over UTEP at the WKU Softball Complex.
Nunn allowed just four hits and one walk in the victory, and improved to 11-2 on the season. The 12 strikeouts surpassed the 11 she recorded in a Feb. 10, 2018, game against Hampton. The South Warren graduate retired 16 of the final 18 batters she faced, including a stretch of eight straight strikeouts between the third and fifth inning.
WKU (19-4 overall, 3-1 Conference USA) jumped ahead early, taking advantage of an error and three walks from Annika Litterio -- two of which came with the bases loaded -- to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and the Hilltoppers never looked back from there.
Abby Newman doubled WKU's lead in the bottom of the first with a two-run single, and the Tops tacked on two more the following inning when Taylor Davis scored from second on a bunt single from Bailey Curry and a UTEP throwing error and a Maddie Bowlds sacrifice fly that scored Brylee Hage to make it 6-0.
Litterio took the loss, allowing four runs -- one earned -- on two hits and five walks with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Zaylie Calderon allowed two runs on four hits and two walks in the UTEP (10-15, 1-3) loss. She had two strikeouts.
Game two of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex.
