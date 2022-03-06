Western Kentucky's softball team closed the weekend with a 3-0 win over Saint Louis on Sunday at the Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Miss.
Shelby Nunn tossed a complete-game shutout while striking out six and the Hilltoppers got multi-hit efforts from TJ Webster and Jordan Ridge on the offensive side. WKU (16-3) has now secured three shutout wins on the season.
"I was proud of the response today," WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. "We were strong in the circle and made adjustments at the plate. On the weekend, Shelby (Nunn) led us in the circle and TJ (Webster) and (Taylor) Sanders at the plate. Jordan (Ridge) and Brylee (Hage) had a solid weekend too."
The Hilltoppers wrapped up the opening month of the campaign with a 16-3 record, falling only to Power 5 teams. WKU closed Ole Miss Classic action with a 3-2 record.
From the second inning into the fifth, Nunn retired 11 straight Saint Louis batters and after a harmless base hit in the bottom of the fifth, Nunn would retire the final seven Billiken batters as well.
WKU sent eight batters to the plate in the top of the fifth, generating the game's only scoring in the frame. Randi Drinnon and Taylor Davis drew back-to-back, one-out walks to turn over the order. Hage beat out a bunt single to load the bases and bring up Webster, who accounted for her third hit of the game to push across the first run. Sanders reached on a fielder's choice that saw the runner out at the plate before Ridge struck for a two-RBI base hit to push the Hilltopper lead to 3-0.
In addition to her second three-hit game of the season, Webster also swiped two bases as well as driving in a run.
Nunn worked her second solo complete-game shutout in the win that improved her to 9-2 on the season. The fifth-year pitcher tallied six strikeouts with zero walks and just three hits allowed. She's up to six complete-game outings this season.
WKU remains on the road for its next five games with a three-game series at Charlotte starting Friday to open Conference USA action that leads the Tops into their first midweek action – a doubleheader at Chattanooga on March 16.
