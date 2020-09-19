BOONE, N.C. – Rory O’Connor and Clint Sherman led their respective squads as as Western Kentucky's cross country team closed out competition in the Mountains to Sea Open on Friday at State Farm Fields in Boone, N.C.
The women’s team earned a third-place finish in the 5K with an average time of 19 minutes, 08.40 seconds, while the men’s squad also placed third with an average mark of 22:39.98 in the 6.4K.
“Today was a tale of two different performances,” WKU cross country head coach Brooks LeCompte said in a news release. “I felt we had a strong showing on the women’s side with six runners under 19:40, whereas last year we only had two women accomplish that all season. Rory (O’Connor) was fantastic for us, running 18:30 in her first collegiate meet under less than ideal conditions is a great sign of things to come for her and this women’s squad.
“On the other hand, the men, who are missing a few key guys in uniform, didn’t perform how I expected them to. We will look to regroup in two weeks at Louisville.”
The women’s team was led by two freshmen in O’Connor and Zoe Manning, who both earned top-15 finishes. O’Connor paced the squad with a time of 18:30.07 to finish ninth, while Manning’s 19:05.66 mark gave her a 15th-place finish. Three of the women’s four returners in the race finished with personal records, as Haley Webb (21st, 19:14.95), Jenna Vaughn (28th, 19:36.90) and Kaia Enevoldsen (40th, 21:27.03) all recorded career-best times.
Also competing for the WKU women were Lucy Rutherford (23rd, 19:22.75) and Savannah Heckman (24th, 19:28.56).
On the men’s side, both Sherman and Emerson Wells earned top-25 finishes in the 6.4K, with each recording personal records as well. Sherman led the group with a 21st-place finish while recording a time of 21:27.51, while Wells placed 24th after finishing with a mark of 21:40.50.
Jacob Skillman (26th, 21:55.45), Steven Votaw (36th, 23:48.12), Luke Hoover (37th, 24:28.31) and Casey Buchanan (38th, 26.55.49) also ran for the Hilltoppers.
WKU will be back in action when it heads to Louisville for the Live in Lou Classic on Oct. 3 at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park.
