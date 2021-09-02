Western Kentucky's 2021 season didn't get off to a promising start, but by the time the final horn blew -- and well before then -- optimism was high for the fall.
The Hilltoppers gave up a touchdown on the season's opening drive and turned the ball over on their first possession, but bounced back to rout UT Martin 59-21 on Thursday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"A lot of positives, a lot of things to build off of. It felt like the guys were in it the whole game. They were playing for each other. I'm really happy with the overall performance," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "Now we've got to go back to the drawing board, correct some mistakes we had and try to fix the things that can get you beat.
"It's a good first win and we celebrate all wins. I'm very happy for this football team."
Bailey Zappe, WKU's highly-touted transfer quarterback from Houston Baptist who came after the program hired Zach Kittley as its next offensive coordinator, took a couple drives to get started, but he was excellent after that.
Zappe -- who had a rough showing in the spring game with four interceptions on eight drives -- was picked off by Jay Woods on his second passing attempt in a WKU uniform, but finished the game with 424 yards and seven touchdowns on 28-of-35 passing.
"We're pedal to the metal all the time, and (Zappe) tried to take a shot against man coverage, left the ball a little bit inside, but that's what I love about him -- he's one snap and clear," Helton said. "He doesn't have a memory when it comes to that kind of stuff, so he went right back out there and it probably lit a fire underneath him to come back out there and do what he did tonight."
The seven touchdown passes were the most ever in a game at Houchens-Smith Stadium by a Hilltopper and the second-most in a single game in WKU history -- Brandon Doughty threw eight in a shootout at Marshall in 2014. Zappe's 242 passer rating ranks fourth for a single game in WKU history.
"It felt great," Zappe said. "To be honest with you, a lot of that stuff doesn't happen without guys like (Jerreth Sterns) and the front five that we've got. To be able to go into a game like that against UT Martin and put up the points that we did is awesome, and to come out of that game clean like I did with no sacks, no pressures, no nothing like that, is another great thing to do against a team like that."
UT Martin scored on the game's opening series, marching down the field with ease in the 10-play, 75-yard drive capped off with a 2-yard keeper from quarterback Keon Howard.
After the Skyhawks forced a punt on WKU's second possession, Kittley's offense came to life with 28 unanswered points, and points in its final nine full drives. The Hilltoppers finished with 587 total yards, with 478 coming through the air and 109 on the ground, led by freshman Kye Robichaux's 44 yards on nine carries. Eleven WKU receivers caught passes, and six different Hilltoppers had touchdown receptions, led by Sterns' seven receptions for 107 yards and two scores.
The first WKU touchdown of the fall was a 73-yard strike to Oregon transfer Daewood Davis to tie the game with 4:09 left in the opening frame. Zappe added touchdown passes of 10, 22 and 8 yards to Mitchell Tinsley, Sterns and Malachi Corley in the second quarter to put WKU up 28-7 with 1:43 until the break.
UT Martin got back within two scores before halftime with a six-play, 85-yard scoring drive. Howard connected with Colton Dowell on a 27-yard touchdown pass to finish the series and make it 28-14.
Out of the break, it was more of the same for Zappe and WKU's offense.
The Hilltoppers scored after halftime with a 7-yard pass from Zappe to Sterns, and Zappe followed on the next possession with a 45-yard touchdown to tight end Joshua Simon to make it 42-14. WKU added a 30-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson to make it a 45-14 game heading to the fourth.
Zappe connected with Simon for a 3-yard touchdown -- his seventh and final scoring pass of the night -- before Howard got UT Martin back on the board with a 9-yard scoring run with 7:22 to play, making it 52-21.
With the game in hand, WKU replaced Zappe with San Diego State transfer Carson Baker, and the redshirt sophomore kept the offense moving. Craig Burt Jr. gathered a pass from Baker over a defender and finished off a 54-yard play to make it 59-21 with 5:36 to play.
UT Martin finished with 396 yards. Howard threw for 195 yards on 20-of-43 passing with a touchdown and an interception. Dowell had 102 yards and a touchdown on six receptions, and Peyton Logan led the ground game with 75 yards on seven attempts.
"It was up and down. It kind of started off fast -- the other team -- but we came in, got our composure and went back to playing WKU defense and locked down on our keys," WKU safety Antwon Kincade said. "The game is up and down and everything. We played great ball. It could've been better, but we came out with the dub so we feel good about it."
WKU is scheduled to travel to Army next for a Sept. 11 game. UT Martin will host Samford the same day.