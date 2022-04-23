Western Kentucky wrapped up its spring session Saturday with its annual spring game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The offense faced off against the defense for four quarters of running-clock play, with basically the full roster seeing action during the showcase.
There was no official score or stats from the game, and contact was limited in an attempt to keep players healthy.
"It was a really good spring all together," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "I thought both sides of the ball did a good job today. Our defense was nice to the offense because they just played two basic formations and coverages, so the offense got to have a nice day and that was good. Overall it was great."
The offense, which started at the 25-yard line throughout the game, scored twice -- on its second possession with a 1-yard run from Bowling Green graduate Javy Bunton after being set up with a 40-yard pass from Austin Reed to River Helms, and on its third on a 20-yard pass from Jarret Doege to Daewood Davis. Jakairi Moses and Kye Robichaux split the majority of first-team reps at running back, and Helton says it'll likely be a running back by committee this fall.
The two quarterbacks saw the majority of reps with the first-team offense, with Doege playing three series and Reed three, with the final two in the second half with some players from first-team units. All five of WKU's quarterbacks saw action in the game, and Helton says the team will wait until fall to name a starter.
WKU's defense, now under the direction of Tyson Summers, was solid through much of the game, even if it didn't show as much of its attacking style Saturday as it did at other points in the spring. It did give up a few big plays -- in addition to Helms' reception and Davis' touchdown, Doege hit Craig Burt Jr. with a 35-yard completion and Caden Veltkamp connected with Michael Mathison on a 27-yard strike -- but held strong in several goal-line situations.
"I feel like we did good," WKU defensive lineman Brodric Martin said. "We're only as good as our second group and I feel like our second group even did good. I feel like overall we stopped them. They were the best offense in the nation last year and I feel like we did good against them this year."
The spring game wrapped up the offseason session for the Hilltoppers, which featured 14 practices starting March 22 leading up to Saturday's event. The program held a banquet prior to the game where some overall spring awards were handed out -- included in those were Dalvin Smith as the offensive MVP, Martin as the defensive MVP and Davis as the special teams MVP, while Juwuan Jones received the program's leadership award and Robichaux was given the walk-on award.
"For me, spring is more of an evaluation piece," Helton said. "Everybody's getting reps, you're trying to progress everybody, trying to say, 'Who might be a starter in a certain position,' and then try to bring along young guys. As you get into the summer, really you're focusing on the season, so it really just becomes about competition. Usually it's about one to two to three guys that are going to get the main reps and start to work with your scout teams."
Helton says the team will hold exit interviews next week and continue the recruiting process to try to add for the fall, while healing up before summer workouts begin.
"I'm going to have my player exit meetings next week. I'm going to keep my fingers crossed that all the team is still intact after next week and nobody hits the portal," Helton said. "I joke with the guys about that, but that's just the reality of the world that we live in. We've got a great culture here, a great team, they love being at Western and I love coaching them."
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2022 regular season against Austin Peay on Aug. 27 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.